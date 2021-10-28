Windows 11 Rolls out to More Windows 10 PCs This Week

Today, Microsoft announced the next phase of delivering Windows 11 to more customers as it embarks on the big transition away from Windows 10. When Microsoft launched Windows 11 earlier this month, the company focused on delivering the operating system to two specific groups. The first group was brand new PCs shipping with Windows 11 preinstalled. The second group included new Windows 10 PCs eligible to receive the Windows 11 upgrade from Microsoft.

Starting this week, the company is taking advantage of its “latest generation machine learning model” to “offer the upgrade to an expanded set of eligible devices.” Microsoft goes on to state, “We recommend that you upgrade your devices to Windows 11 to take advantage of the latest features and advanced protections from security threats.”

Microsoft encourages everyone with PCs that meet the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 to upgrade ASAP to leverage all the latest features that it provides (including Android app support) and the latest security features. The enhanced security of Windows 11 is made possible by two of Microsoft’s most controversial requirements for installing the operating system: TPM 2.0 support and an 8th generation Intel Core/AMD Ryzen 2000 (or newer) processor.

If you haven’t already done so, you can use Microsoft’s PC Health Check app to see if your Windows 10 PC is eligible for the Windows 11 upgrade. If you haven’t already downloaded the tool, the chances are that it will be force-installed on your system shortly via the newly released KB5005463 update. If your PC passes muster, there’s a good chance that Microsoft will soon offer the Windows 11 upgrade for your system.

“If you have an eligible device, open Windows Update Settings and select Check for updates,” Microsoft added. “Once the upgrade is ready for your device, you will see the option to download and install.”

Microsoft will continually tweak its machine learning model to deliver Windows 11 to even more Windows 10 PCs over the next few months. If everything goes according to schedule, Windows 11 will be offered to all eligible Windows 10 PCs by the first half of 2022.

And if you don’t want to wait around for Microsoft to deliver Windows 11 to you automatically, you can take matters into your own hands by upgrading using our handy how-to guide.