XFX Doesn't Want to Be Left Out, Teases Its RX 6000 Designs Too

After making its new Zen3 CPUs official, AMD also announced its RDNA 2 based RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6900 XT graphics cards. Not long after, the AIC partners started teasing their GPU designs, and now XFX is raising its hand to note down its presence, too.

Arriving soon.. Are you ready? ☄️ #XFX #6000series pic.twitter.com/RNj6is2VG1November 11, 2020

Of course, this is just a 15-second clip, of which the first 11 seconds are completely useless beyond pretty scenery. It's only for a split second that anything useful is shown on screen, so let's not make more of it than there is.

What we do see is the end of a cooler, which shows a single fan and a bit of another, though we can extrapolate and presume this is a triple-fan cooler. The heatsink also looks thick enough (or as XFX likes to say, THICC) to occupy almost three slots, and we're seeing some fresh design language. Also visible is a cutout in the back of the graphics card, so it will have some kind of flow-through ventilation like many other cards that are due to land soon.

The other vendors that have teased their designs include none other than Sapphire with its Nitro+ and Pulse RX 6800 XT models, as well as PowerColor. Later, Sapphire showed off full details on its RX 6800 XT Pulse GPU.

AMD's new GPUs are set to be launched on November 18th, though the board partner's custom cards will likely launch a little later. Of course, what will happen with availability remains to be seen. AMD is trying to do things to help prevent bots and scalping, but so far with Zen 3, the measures have proved ineffective.

For more information, see our article on everything we know about the Radeon RX 6000 series and RDNA 2 architecture.