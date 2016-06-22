The Best Booths And Sights At E3 2016

Ready? Fight!
Capcom was holding a Street Fighter V tournament at its booth. It was a long line for signups, and we have no faith in our SF skills; otherwise we might have tossed our hat in the ring, as well.
Unconventional Conventions
Devolver held its events and showcases from a ragtag selection of trailers and food trucks settled in a mini-village configuration in the Hooter's parking lot. It was a nice change of pace from the Convention Center.
Look But Don't Touch
Forza showcased its vehicle hotness with a 2017 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4. It rotated, Batcave-style.
Win A Car!
Monster, Inc. teamed up with Fatal1ty to give away a BMW to the winner of the Rocket League tournament at its E3 booth.
A Link Between Worlds
Full Hyrule environmentals were in the cavernous Nintendo booth, showing off The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The lines to get in were hundreds of people long.
Rock On!
PDP teamed up with Harmonix to show off Rock Band 4 and all its accessories. These would-be rockers were playing "Sugar, We're Goin' Down" by Fall Out Boy.
Wrestling With Art
You've gotta get creative to get peoples' attention at E3. This fella was painting a mural for WWE 2K17, and doing a mighty fine job of it.
The Faces of War
Here are the booth dudes for Starbreeze Studios' RAID: World War II, an action four-player co-op shooter where you play as a raider in the war, performing undercover missions, stealing Nazi gold, and all kinds of other mischief.
#2Fat2Chocobo
Assistant Community Manager Kevin Ng goaded a fat chocobo, fueled by cake, to skedaddle. He would have ridden it right out of the Convention Center and home to New York if not for the vigilant attendants.
Squeenix Live
Square Enix went all out with a massive, sprawling exhibit area. This little theater was just one tiny corner of it, where a live host showed off trailers and gameplay footage of Square Enix's top offerings, including Hitman, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, and Final Fantasy XV.
Seriously though, after 20 years of nearly constant complaining, can we someday have a site with decently sized pictures? It was fine in 1996 because of screen and bandwidth constraints. But in this day and age it is just getting sad.
Then you use less than half of that for a picture and put 2 sentences on the right side.
We all know its easy to criticise, but this is 2016 and not 1996 like he says.
Maybe you just need to employ someone who can design web-pages better.
The practice of employing scantily-clad women to hawk your wares has largely been phased out of these conventions in recent years :p
It's a fat Chocobo from Final Fantasy XIV! It was adorable :love: