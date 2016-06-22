The Best Booths And Sights At E3 2016

Ready? Fight!

Capcom was holding a Street Fighter V tournament at its booth. It was a long line for signups, and we have no faith in our SF skills; otherwise we might have tossed our hat in the ring, as well.

Unconventional Conventions

Devolver held its events and showcases from a ragtag selection of trailers and food trucks settled in a mini-village configuration in the Hooter's parking lot. It was a nice change of pace from the Convention Center.

Look But Don't Touch

Forza showcased its vehicle hotness with a 2017 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4. It rotated, Batcave-style.

Win A Car!

Monster, Inc. teamed up with Fatal1ty to give away a BMW to the winner of the Rocket League tournament at its E3 booth.

A Link Between Worlds

Full Hyrule environmentals were in the cavernous Nintendo booth, showing off The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The lines to get in were hundreds of people long.

Rock On!

PDP teamed up with Harmonix to show off Rock Band 4 and all its accessories. These would-be rockers were playing "Sugar, We're Goin' Down" by Fall Out Boy.

Wrestling With Art

You've gotta get creative to get peoples' attention at E3. This fella was painting a mural for WWE 2K17, and doing a mighty fine job of it.

The Faces of War

Here are the booth dudes for Starbreeze Studios' RAID: World War II, an action four-player co-op shooter where you play as a raider in the war, performing undercover missions, stealing Nazi gold, and all kinds of other mischief.

#2Fat2Chocobo

Assistant Community Manager Kevin Ng goaded a fat chocobo, fueled by cake, to skedaddle. He would have ridden it right out of the Convention Center and home to New York if not for the vigilant attendants.

Squeenix Live

Square Enix went all out with a massive, sprawling exhibit area. This little theater was just one tiny corner of it, where a live host showed off trailers and gameplay footage of Square Enix's top offerings, including Hitman, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, and Final Fantasy XV.