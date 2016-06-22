Trending

The Best Booths And Sights At E3 2016

Ready? Fight!

Capcom was holding a Street Fighter V tournament at its booth. It was a long line for signups, and we have no faith in our SF skills; otherwise we might have tossed our hat in the ring, as well.

Unconventional Conventions

Devolver held its events and showcases from a ragtag selection of trailers and food trucks settled in a mini-village configuration in the Hooter's parking lot. It was a nice change of pace from the Convention Center.

Look But Don't Touch

Forza showcased its vehicle hotness with a 2017 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4. It rotated, Batcave-style.

Win A Car!

Monster, Inc. teamed up with Fatal1ty to give away a BMW to the winner of the Rocket League tournament at its E3 booth.

Full Hyrule environmentals were in the cavernous Nintendo booth, showing off The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The lines to get in were hundreds of people long.

Rock On!

PDP teamed up with Harmonix to show off Rock Band 4 and all its accessories. These would-be rockers were playing "Sugar, We're Goin' Down" by Fall Out Boy.

Wrestling With Art

You've gotta get creative to get peoples' attention at E3. This fella was painting a mural for WWE 2K17, and doing a mighty fine job of it.

The Faces of War

Here are the booth dudes for Starbreeze Studios' RAID: World War II, an action four-player co-op shooter where you play as a raider in the war, performing undercover missions, stealing Nazi gold, and all kinds of other mischief.

#2Fat2Chocobo

Assistant Community Manager Kevin Ng goaded a fat chocobo, fueled by cake, to skedaddle. He would have ridden it right out of the Convention Center and home to New York if not for the vigilant attendants.

Squeenix Live

Square Enix went all out with a massive, sprawling exhibit area. This little theater was just one tiny corner of it, where a live host showed off trailers and gameplay footage of Square Enix's top offerings, including Hitman, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, and Final Fantasy XV.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • CaedenV 22 June 2016 03:04
    how quaint, you have a large thumbnail of your smaller thumbnails!
    Seriously though, after 20 years of nearly constant complaining, can we someday have a site with decently sized pictures? It was fine in 1996 because of screen and bandwidth constraints. But in this day and age it is just getting sad.
  • ElectrO_90 22 June 2016 03:36
    I agree with Caedenv. I mean come on guy - If 1080 is now the standard for desktops 50% of the screen isn't used.
    Then you use less than half of that for a picture and put 2 sentences on the right side.
    We all know its easy to criticise, but this is 2016 and not 1996 like he says.

    Maybe you just need to employ someone who can design web-pages better.
  • willie nugs 22 June 2016 05:50
    yea. moar pixels
  • clonazepam 22 June 2016 14:25
    I remember when there were chants for booth girls. Nowadays, you probably can't tell (if you know what I mean).
    Reply
  • Jack_1055 22 June 2016 14:28
    I think the biggest thing we need to look at people is the E3 logo. Yes, that thing that looks like it has been made by a 3rd grader 2 decades ago. I mean really, just look at the logos from Unity, Unreal Engine, and even Ubisoft. A logo is what people associate with your company, right? Even Tom's Hardware has a logo that is far more modern and, well appeasing. Anyways, just my thought and with that maybe someone from TH can inform the E3 staff that people think their logo SUCKS. Thank You and have a wonderful day.
  • sleepybp 22 June 2016 17:32
    no booth girls.... seriously?
  • Titillating 22 June 2016 18:05
    18163821 said:
    no booth girls.... seriously?

    The practice of employing scantily-clad women to hawk your wares has largely been phased out of these conventions in recent years :p
  • anort3 23 June 2016 00:28
    No booth girls but hey, we get to see Joe pointing at something and Kevin riding a giant bird/marshmellow thingy. Close enough! :P

    Reply
  • Titillating 23 June 2016 19:41
    18165751 said:
    No booth girls but hey, we get to see Joe pointing at something and Kevin riding a giant bird/marshmellow thingy. Close enough! :P

    It's a fat Chocobo from Final Fantasy XIV! It was adorable :love:
