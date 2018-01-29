Acer Windows Mixed Reality HMD Review

Health, Safety & Maintenance

Before using any product, it’s always wise to brush up on the health and safety precautions. Acer’s quick-start guide offers a handful of tips for operating the WMR Headset. Like Oculus and HTC, Acer recommends that you consult a doctor before using the headset if you suffer from conditions that could be triggered by mixed reality. Issues with your heart, trouble with physical tasks, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress are all potential problems. According to Acer, pregnant women and the elderly should also refrain from using its headset.

The guidelines include a healthy dose of common sense, too. Don't use the headset while you're sick, fatigued, or intoxicated because “a comfortable VR experience requires an unimpaired sense of motion and balance.” Don't use the headset with a sharp object in your hand. And always ensure that your play space is clear of trip hazards.

Acer suggests that its Mixed Reality Headset “should not be used by children under 13” because it can’t accommodate their narrower IPDs. The company cautions against prolonged use, and recommends that parents monitor kids over 13 to ensure they take regular breaks.

Maintenance & Care

Acer’s Windows Mixed Reality Headset isn’t covered in sensors like the Vive, and it isn’t dotted with an array of hidden IR lights like the Rift. As a result, the headset itself isn't as fragile as competing HMDs.

You can wipe down the entire device, including the cameras up front, with a damp cloth. Acer doesn’t advise using detergents, and your cloth should not be wet enough to leave drips behind (naturally, moisture is bad for the electronics inside). The instruction guide even suggests that humidity could cause a short circuit, so store the headset somewhere dry.

Acer says the headset's operating temperature ranges from 0-35°C, but recommends avoiding use following a dramatic temperature change. In other words, don’t plug the WMR Headset into a computer right after receiving it.

It’s also important to keep the headset away from dusty and smoky areas. If dust accumulates inside the headset, it could short out. And smoke can cloud the lenses, which may void your warranty.

Acer’s WMR Headset utilizes two moisture-proof cushions that shouldn’t absorb sweat. Wipe them down with a damp cloth or dry towel, but don’t attempt to wash them, and definitely don't use any detergent. The face cushion is removable, so you should be able to find replacements when the stock cushion wears out. But again, don't attempt to wash it because it may deteriorate.



