The Amazon Kindle Fire: Benchmarked, Tested, And Reviewed

Display Performance Examined: Very Bright, So-So Gamut
The Kindle Fire's 7" LG IPS panel offers up excellent brightness close to 450 nits, but gamut performance is fairly low, at 48% of the AdobeRGB 1998 spec.
At 6900 K, color temperature is close to the standard 6500 K. However, many colors appear dull due to a relatively low gamma. For background information on our benchmarks, see Appendix A.
Ummm.... what? :heink: This is a Kindle Fire review.....
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com
Ever heard of bots? There're tons of those on Tom's nowadays.
GoldengooseJust give him the 6990, the poor fellow just wants to play BF3.
A GPU of a 560 Ti level maxes it out @ 1080p, no need for a 6990.
Back to topic...
ROFL, and who needs a tablet without all that? That's right, Amazon fanboys. That company is an utter POS that is not unlike Apple, designing underpowered useless products and delivering them as "innovative". The only "innovative" thing here is a complete dependency on the company's online services... oops, nevermind, Apple did it first :kaola:
And do not say "ya, but you can root it!!!". That's nice, people can jailbreak their iPads. You cannot include rooting and jailbreaking when you talk about something being open
The Fire doesn't have either of those things. Not going to work. You should check out the specs of the Fire first.