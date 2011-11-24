The Amazon Kindle Fire: Benchmarked, Tested, And Reviewed

Display Performance Examined: Very Bright, So-So Gamut

The Kindle Fire's 7" LG IPS panel offers up excellent brightness close to 450 nits, but gamut performance is fairly low, at 48% of the AdobeRGB 1998 spec.

At 6900 K, color temperature is close to the standard 6500 K. However, many colors appear dull due to a relatively low gamma. For background information on our benchmarks, see Appendix A.