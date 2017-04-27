AMD Radeon RX 550 2GB Review

Dota 2 (Vulkan)

Medium Results

Dota 2 yields similar results as Civilization VI, illustrating that the Radeons all behave similarly in their triumph over Intel’s HD Graphics 530.

An almost-76% advantage proves that Radeon RX 550 is a big upgrade over an integrated GPU at 1920x1080. But we wouldn’t expect Polaris 12 to lead AMD’s other cards in a comparison like this. What's going on there?

In order to generate usable results for our Core i3 host processor, quality dropped to the second-lowest preset. Let’s pull Intel’s graphics out of the list, max out Dota 2’s quality slider, and see if the Radeons land in the same order.

Best Looking Results

A 15% slow-down brings Radeon RX 550 back below the other two cards, though it’s still plenty playable averaging 60 FPS. We do record some big frame time spikes, but they register on the other cards as well.

The fact that AMD’s Radeon RX 460 only gives up 2% of its performance shifting to Dota 2’s top quality setting suggests a host processing bottleneck. In other words, generating higher frame rates calls for something faster than a Core i3.



