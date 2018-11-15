Radeon RX 590 Review: AMD’s First 12nm GPU Hits 225W

Meet the XFX Radeon RX 590 Fatboy 8GB OC+

XFX uses technology from its Radeon RX 580 GTS Black Edition, saving the company from having to rework the Radeon RX 590 Fatboy 8GB OC+.

The new card weighs in at 1.89lb (856g). From the edge of its slot panel to the end of its fan shroud, we measure 10.6 inches (26.8cm). The heat sink assembly is 1.7 inches (4.3cm) deep. However, you have to add another 0.2in (0.5cm) to account for the backplate. This is a true 2.5-slot card, meaning it takes up three expansion slots on your motherboard. A 4.8-inch (12.2cm) measurement from where the card sits in a PCIe slot to the cooler’s top edge is actually pretty tall, dwarfing our Founders Edition GeForce and reference Radeon RX Vega cards.

From the bottom, it’s easy to see that XFX’s heat sink employs aluminum fins oriented horizontally. We approve, since heated air isn’t pushed down toward your motherboard and out against a case wall. Rather, some is exhausted out the expansion slot cover.

We also catch a glimpse of four heat pipes that sit flat over a copper plate and dissipate thermal energy through the sink’s fins.

Up top, there’s an eight- and six-pin power connector, cluing us in that a shrink to 12nm doesn’t translate to power-savings from Radeon RX 590. Again, AMD’s board power rating is 225W compared to Radeon RX 580’s 185W specification.

XFX loads the slot bracket with five display outputs: three DisplayPort 1.4-ready connectors, HDMI 2.0, and one DVI-D port. Although we appreciate copious connectivity, the DVI output does take up room that could have been freed up for exhaust.

With its heat sink removed, the Radeon RX 590 Fatboy 8GB OC+ looks almost identical to the Radeon RX 580 GTS Black Edition. Again, XFX uses six power phases for the GPU and one phase for memory.

There are hardly any components on the back side, except for two BIOS chips.

The following table lists the most important components on XFX’s PCB:

GPU Power Supply PWM Controller IR35217 International Rectifier 6+2-Phase

VRM6x IR3578 International Rectifier PowIRstage (High-side, Low-side, Schottky diode, driver)

Coils6x XL Ultra Low Noise Coils

Memory Power SupplyMemory Modules8x MT51J256M32HF-80:B Micron 8Gb GDDR5 Module (256Mb x32) 8.0 Gb/s at 1.5V

VRM1x IR3578 International Rectifier PowIRstage (High-side, Low-side, Schottky diode, driver)

Coils6x XL Ultra Low Noise Coils

Other ComponentsBIOS2x FM25Q02 EEPROM Dual BIOS

DIP SwitchPrimary/secondary BIOS

Smoothing1x 470mH coil per 12V supply connection

Cooler and Backplate

The hull-shaped backplate made of dark aluminum makes no contact with the board and doesn’t play a role in cooling. There are ventilation holes throughout, though, so at least the plate doesn’t trap heat underneath. The plate’s only purpose is to look good.

Because the backplate is screwed in from the PCB’s top side, the only way to remove it is disassembling the entire heat sink.

The cooler itself is a simple affair based on two 8mm and two 6mm heat pipes made of copper composite material. The pipes dissipate heat away from AMD’s Polaris chip and into a fin stack that spans both ends of the PCB. Underneath them is a thin copper plate that contacts the GPU die. A small frame surrounds the plate, sandwiching thermal pads between the metal and all eight memory modules.

This small thermal solution is tasked with removing as much as 250W from the board underneath. It’s more capable than AMD’s reference Radeon RX 480, but does reach its limit under load in a closed chassis.

Thermal Solution At A Glance Type of Cooler Air GPU Heat Sink Copper plate on heat pipes Cooling Fins Aluminum, horizontally-oriented, tight fin pattern Heat Pipes 2x 8mm + 2x 6mm, copper composite VRM Cooling Via its own heat sink RAM Cooling Via frame on heat sink Fans 2x 9.5cm fans, 11 rotor blades each, semi-passive mode Backplate Aluminum backplate, no cooling function



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content