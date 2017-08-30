AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X Review

Go to page:

Project CARS & Far Cry Primal

Project CARS

Project CARS is a CPU-intensive title that promotes parallelism by breaking tasks into smaller chunks and spreading them among available cores.

Intel's high IPC throughput is clearly a factor as the Core i7-7700K and i9-7900X cruise to a substantial lead.

Ryzen Threadripper 1920X offers higher clock rates than then 1950X, which helps it secure a narrow victory.

The Core i7-7820X suffers due to its comparatively low core count.

Far Cry Primal

Threadripper 1920X shines when we overclock it. Notably, the chip yields a 14.9ms 99th percentile measurement, while the overclocked -7900X registers a much higher 18.2ms.

The Core i7-7700K suffers several extreme frame time outliers.



