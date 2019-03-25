Asus ROG Strix Z390-E Gaming Review: Stretching The Envelope

Asus ROG Strix Z390-E Gaming deals ASUS ROG STRIX Intel Z390-H... Scan £194.48 View Asus Rog Strix Z390-H Gaming very.co.uk £194.99 View ASUS ROG Strix Z390-H Gaming... Laptops Direct £200.98 View ASUS ROG Strix Z390-E Gaming... Amazon £226.81 View Show More Deals

How We Test

Based solely on price, the Asus Strix Z390-E Gaming competes against ASRock’s Z390 Phantom Gaming 9 and Gigabyte’s Z390 Designare. These three boards serve similar but non-identical markets, so we’ll reserve our features discussion for the conclusion.

Sound Integrated HD audio Network Integrated gigabit networking Graphics Driver GeForce 399.24

Comparison Products

Asus ROG Strix Z390-E Gaming View Site

ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming 9 View Site

Gigabyte Z390 Designare View Site

All three boards have a range of frequency settings that exceeds our hardware capability, a voltage range that exceeds our cooling ability, and small enough increments that we should be able to extract the best moderately-safe overclocks from our CPU and DRAM, so we should expect tight results in our overclocking chart.

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings PCMark 8 Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft) 3DMark 13 Version 4.47.597.0Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets SiSoftware Sandra Version 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth DiskSPD 4K Random Read, 4K Random Write128K Sequential Read, 128K Sequential Write Cinebench R15 Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark CompuBench Version 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing Application Tests & Settings LAME MP3 Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x265 mp4 Blender Version 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark 7-Zip Version 16.02THG-Workload (7.6GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9" Adobe After Effects CC Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark-driven routine Adobe Photoshop CC Release 2015.5.0, 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark-driven routine (light and heavy) Adobe InDesign CC Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark-driven routine Adobe Illustrator Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark-driven routine Game Tests & Settings Ashes of the Singularity Version 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920 x 1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920 x 1080, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA F1 2015 2015 Season, Abu Dhabi track, RainMedium Preset, no AFUltra High Preset, 16x AF Metro: Last Light Redux Version 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920 x 1080, High Tesselation, 16x AFVery High Quality, 1920 x 1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF The Talos Principle Version 267252Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AFUltra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content