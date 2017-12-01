Intel Z370 Motherboard Roundup

This roundup of Intel Z370 Coffee Lake motherboards pulls from our in-depth reviews, and includes recommendations for gaming, value & overall performance.

Intel's Z370 was designed to support Coffee Lake processors, which have more cores than their Kaby Lake predecessors. Z370's featureset is essentially identical to Z270, and both chipsets are designed for the LGA1151 socket, but Z370 utilizes an updated power design to ensure stability for the more powerful CPUs. This change in power regulation, however, prevents Skylake and Kaby Lake processors from working on Z370 motherboards, despite sharing the same socket design.



Intel Z370 Motherboards

11/30/2017 Update: original publication; we'll be updating this article every time we review an Intel Z370 motherboard.

Because Coffee Lake processors have more cores and require more power, the need for a strong power delivery system has also proportionally increased. Our reviews of some Z370 motherboards have shown temps on voltage regulators are significantly higher than on Z270 motherboards. If a board lacks proper cooling, it could cause thermal throttling on high-end Coffee Lake processors.

Memory support will also be a key spec to watch on Z370 motherboards. Z370's memory support is essentially the same as its predecessor, but with six cores and 12 threads, the amount of bandwidth available to each core has been reduced. The additional cores more than make up for any negative impacts this may have, but selecting a motherboard that supports DDR4 at high frequencies will help to ensure your system works at peak efficiency.

EATX Intel Z370 Motherboards

Triple Gigabit Ethernet Plus Wi-Fi Support Killer xTend Technology

High-end audio pathway to ¼” I/O-panel headphone jack

Triple CPU-fed PCIe slots

Triple M.2, plus U.2

Includes PCIe to dual M.2 adapter

Includes Rainbow RGB strip

Includes internal, and-on USB front-panel hub

Includes three thermistor leads for temperature monitoring of offboard devices

Includes both standard and short SATA cables

Shared pathways prevent several features from being used simultaneously Very costly



ATX Intel Z370 Motherboards

Great overclocking

Enhanced-quality audio components

Dual USB 3.1 Gen 2 controllers with front-panel header

Triple M.2 slots

Excellent fan header configuration

Enhanced on-board lighting plus two D-LED and two RGBW headers

Moderately expensive for its feature set

Poor efficiency for non-overclockers



Great feature set for the price

Good overall performance

Well-developed software suite

Great layout with minimum shared resources

Power hungry at full load

Hot at full AVX load

Mediocre overclocking



