Workstation Graphics: 14 FirePro And Quadro Cards

AutoCAD 2013: 2D Results

As expected, the four Cadalyst 2012 benchmarks paint a very similar picture to the overall chart on the previous page. The professional and desktop cards from Nvidia tend to inch out the AMD competition. But the margin is so small that every card boasts close to the same performance. The take-home message isn’t that Nvidia is faster, but that anyone who only uses AutoCAD for 2D tasks can use a desktop card and doesn't need to pay extra for a pro board.