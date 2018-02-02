Trending

Bitfenix Formula Gold 650W PSU Review

By

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the BF650G's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load10.8mV7.1mV5.9mV13.0mVPass
20% Load16.6mV7.8mV7.1mV13.4mVPass
30% Load19.1mV8.0mV7.6mV14.2mVPass
40% Load20.6mV8.9mV9.9mV14.4mVPass
50% Load21.9mV10.3mV12.5mV14.9mVPass
60% Load24.1mV10.7mV12.0mV15.6mVPass
70% Load25.7mV12.5mV13.1mV16.4mVPass
80% Load26.8mV13.7mV12.9mV18.9mVPass
90% Load27.7mV14.5mV13.3mV20.6mVPass
100% Load29.2mV16.1mV14.0mV24.0mVPass
110% Load30.4mV17.8mV17.9mV25.6mVPass
Cross-Load 120.9mV11.8mV10.0mV8.6mVPass
Cross-Load 224.3mV11.5mV13.0mV17.4mVPass
Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

The ripple suppression we observe on each rail is good. Together, CWT and BitFenix did a fine job on this platform.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2


3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 02 February 2018 16:05
    Great Review..Thanks!
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 03 February 2018 01:04
    Man this one is great! Thanks for the review, I appreciate the hard work you put into them.
    Reply
  • Lutfij 03 February 2018 02:22
    Was a great read for the weekend and an interesting one too. Keep up the good work Aris! ;)
    Reply