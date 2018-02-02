Bitfenix Formula Gold 650W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the BF650G's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 10.8mV 7.1mV 5.9mV 13.0mV Pass 20% Load 16.6mV 7.8mV 7.1mV 13.4mV Pass 30% Load 19.1mV 8.0mV 7.6mV 14.2mV Pass 40% Load 20.6mV 8.9mV 9.9mV 14.4mV Pass 50% Load 21.9mV 10.3mV 12.5mV 14.9mV Pass 60% Load 24.1mV 10.7mV 12.0mV 15.6mV Pass 70% Load 25.7mV 12.5mV 13.1mV 16.4mV Pass 80% Load 26.8mV 13.7mV 12.9mV 18.9mV Pass 90% Load 27.7mV 14.5mV 13.3mV 20.6mV Pass 100% Load 29.2mV 16.1mV 14.0mV 24.0mV Pass 110% Load 30.4mV 17.8mV 17.9mV 25.6mV Pass Cross-Load 1 20.9mV 11.8mV 10.0mV 8.6mV Pass Cross-Load 2 24.3mV 11.5mV 13.0mV 17.4mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The ripple suppression we observe on each rail is good. Together, CWT and BitFenix did a fine job on this platform.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content