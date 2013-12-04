Call Of Duty: Ghosts Graphics Performance: 17 Cards, Tested

Results: High Quality, 1920x1080

Now we apply those same taxing settings to a more popular enthusiast-oriented resolution: 1920x1080. Because we're actually rendering to a higher resolution, performance is expected to drop compared to the numbers at 1680x1050.

The Radeon HD 7770 and GeForce GTX 650 Ti don't cut it anymore. To achieve at least 30 frames per second, we need at least a Radeon R7 260X (also known as a Radeon HD 7790) or GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost.

Although most of the frame time latencies aren't bad, worst-case results spike well over 10 ms. Only the Radeon HD 7950 Boost and rebranded Radeon R9 270 demonstrate reasonably low variance.