ASRock Core 100HT-BD Home Theater PC

HD Video Playback Benchmarks
This benchmark shows the CPU utilization during playback of a Blu-ray disc encoded with the H.264 codec. During the first half of the benchmark, the disc is actually displaying dual video streams using the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) special feature. As you can see, CPU utilization remains low and consistent throughout the benchmark on both platforms, which shows that Intel HD Graphics has good Blu-ray and PiP decoding acceleration.
When decoding a 1080p HD Flash movie, the CPU is stressed a little more than it is during Blu-ray playback, but CPU utilization remains at a low 25% on the Core 100HT-BD system. The Core i3-530 system fares a little better here, showing us that the Intel HD Graphics chipset probably doesn’t do much for Flash decode acceleration--not that it appears necessary, as these low-end CPUs can handle the load just fine.
HD HQV Video Playback Quality Benchmark
There's more to video playback than just CPU usage, however. Video quality is a point of contention between today's graphics chipsets, so let's see how the integrated Intel HD Graphics chipset in the Core 100HT-BD enhances Blu-ray playback:
|Graphics Processor
|Score
|HD Noise Reduction (25 possible points)
|25
|Video Resolution Loss (20 possible points)
|20
|HD Video Reconstruction (20 possible points)
|20
|Film Resolution Loss (25 possible points)
|25
|Film Resolution Loss - Stadium (10 possible points)
|10
|Core 100HT-BD TOTAL SCORE:
|100
The Core100 HT-BD scores a perfect 100 points in the benchmark. Admittedly, HQV has released a new, more detailed Blu-ray benchmark that we are looking into for future articles. For the purpose of this piece, we can see that Intel HD Graphics is no slouch when it comes to HD video playback enhancements.
The only limitation is the angle of the IR remote. The angle for remotelly controlling the unit from your living room is a bit narrow for home use and I hope that they will consider to provide an external IR receiver later.
Regarding the price, I was trying to find a cheaper unit with same specs and same look and size, but I was not able to find any. Dell has a PC which is a bit smaller (a bit bigger then wii) however it is not a htpc unit. You can build a sligthly cheaper one. It will be larger, will need a larger power supply, the case will like a traditional pc which you don't want in your living room, and at the end of the day you will end up with something which has cost you more money. In my mind its a very good hardware piece and worth to consider if you want a home media center in you living room.
I'm thinking along the lines of an e3300 and G31 chipset with a 200w or 300w mATX PSU (how I'd love to get my hands on a Silverstone 300w mATX unit from the SG05!).
Without the powersupply, the unit will cost about USD250 here. With a decent 80plus mATX PSU, the cost goes beyond the USD320 mark.
It won't play blu-ray but everything else would run better than, say, an Atom (even the ION variants). It would be twice as tall, almost twice large and a tad deeper, true, but it would have room for a half-height PCIE video card (ahem, HD5570) upgrade.
One bit of constructive feedback for Don: why use a 650W PSU on the comparison unit? Wouldn't a 380w or even 300w PSU be sufficient - not to mention place the power draw closer to the center of the efficiency curve?
I wish they would make the parts available so us DIY'ers can build our own like this.