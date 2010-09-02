ASRock Core 100HT-BD Home Theater PC

HD Video Playback Benchmarks

This benchmark shows the CPU utilization during playback of a Blu-ray disc encoded with the H.264 codec. During the first half of the benchmark, the disc is actually displaying dual video streams using the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) special feature. As you can see, CPU utilization remains low and consistent throughout the benchmark on both platforms, which shows that Intel HD Graphics has good Blu-ray and PiP decoding acceleration.

When decoding a 1080p HD Flash movie, the CPU is stressed a little more than it is during Blu-ray playback, but CPU utilization remains at a low 25% on the Core 100HT-BD system. The Core i3-530 system fares a little better here, showing us that the Intel HD Graphics chipset probably doesn’t do much for Flash decode acceleration--not that it appears necessary, as these low-end CPUs can handle the load just fine.

HD HQV Video Playback Quality Benchmark

There's more to video playback than just CPU usage, however. Video quality is a point of contention between today's graphics chipsets, so let's see how the integrated Intel HD Graphics chipset in the Core 100HT-BD enhances Blu-ray playback:

Graphics Processor Score HD Noise Reduction (25 possible points) 25 Video Resolution Loss (20 possible points) 20 HD Video Reconstruction (20 possible points) 20 Film Resolution Loss (25 possible points) 25 Film Resolution Loss - Stadium (10 possible points) 10 Core 100HT-BD TOTAL SCORE: 100

The Core100 HT-BD scores a perfect 100 points in the benchmark. Admittedly, HQV has released a new, more detailed Blu-ray benchmark that we are looking into for future articles. For the purpose of this piece, we can see that Intel HD Graphics is no slouch when it comes to HD video playback enhancements.