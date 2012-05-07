Trending

Diablo III Performance, Benchmarked

By

With the much-anticipated release of Diablo III right around the corner, we wanted to explore this incredible game's performance on 12 different graphics configurations and a few CPUs. Does your PC have what it takes to run Diablo III well?

Minimum Detail Benchmarks

In the following minimum-detail benchmarks, we turned every setting down as low as it'd go except for texture quality, which we left at high.

The only card that struggles at 1280x1024 is the GeForce 210 DDR3. AMD's Radeon HD 6450 manages to keep its minimum frame rate above 30. All of the other cards push minimum frame rates above 60.

At 1680x1050, the Radeon HD 6450 drops below a 30 FPS minimum. But in an isometric RPG like Diablo III, that's still quite playable. The rest of the cards manage to maintain minimum frame rates above 40 FPS, indicating an excellent level of performance.

At 1080p, the Radeon HD 6540 might be considered playable, but it'll undoubtedly run into trouble in more demanding situations. As for the rest of the cards, minimum frame rates are around 40 FPS or better, suggesting a playable experience.

Clearly, Diablo III doesn’t require a beefy system in order to push its minimum detail levels (though you'll want a Radeon HD 6450, at least, to play at 1680x1050).

169 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dodger_nzl 07 May 2012 11:37
    Nice to see my GF460 should play it at max settings.
    Reply
  • Formata 07 May 2012 11:42
    Oh yes... The epic armageddon of all click-fest's is upon us! In 6 months time I'll bench 100kg with my index finger.
    Reply
  • Murissokah 07 May 2012 11:49
    So the CPU won't keep us from enjoying the game... nor the GPU... only the calendar then.
    Reply
  • sharpiedpanda 07 May 2012 12:18
    The calendar and your finger stamina :p
    Reply
  • JoeMomma 07 May 2012 12:23
    i'm luvin it!
    Reply
  • trace_87 07 May 2012 12:27
    "Like the originals, the isometric view remains locked in place, and zooming in is not an option."

    Push Z
    Reply
  • cinergy 07 May 2012 12:37
    HD7870 is on par with GTX580! Now I understand why he didn't even take HD7970 into test. That would have been too embarrassing for nvidia.
    Reply
  • borden5 07 May 2012 12:38
    Note that amd 12.4 artifacts doesn't only apply for Diablo 3 alone I got artifact in any game with my 3650 so I have to revert to 12.3
    Reply
  • 07 May 2012 13:03
    so can anyone recommend a good laptop that can play this no lag for under 800?
    Reply
  • Darkerson 07 May 2012 13:10
    I had a lot of fun with it in the beta. I still cant say Im going to be a fan of the RMT Auction House, but other then that, its a fun game. Between this and Guild Wars 2, Im gonna have a very unproductive summer :D
    Reply