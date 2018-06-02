EVGA 450 BT PSU Review: Amazing Value At $25

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the PSU’s total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
The 450 BT's overall performance score is high enough to overcome Corsair's CX450M. But, oddly enough, the CX450 takes the lead from them both.
EVGA's own 450 B3 is the best performer in this efficiency and wattage category. However, it costs a lot more, currently selling for ~$60.
Performance Per Dollar
The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
Thanks to its decent performance and low price, the 450 BT achieves an amazingly high value score. We even used EVGA's normal $40 price tag for our calculation, despite the fact that you'll often find the 450 BT at $25 instead.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).
Given low efficiency and an outdated design, we weren't expecting much in this category. This is a noisy PSU, especially under stressful conditions.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.
The 450 BT's overall efficiency is pretty low, but completely satisfactory given its price tag.
