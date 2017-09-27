EVGA 850 B3 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the rails of the 850 B3 unit. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 5.9mV 9.0mV 9.0mV 12.5mV Pass 20% Load 7.6mV 9.4mV 9.7mV 13.4mV Pass 30% Load 8.9mV 11.2mV 11.2mV 13.7mV Pass 40% Load 8.8mV 11.3mV 13.1mV 13.6mV Pass 50% Load 10.0mV 11.1mV 13.7mV 14.3mV Pass 60% Load 10.9mV 11.7mV 15.0mV 15.7mV Pass 70% Load 10.7mV 13.5mV 14.7mV 16.9mV Pass 80% Load 11.9mV 14.7mV 17.2mV 20.0mV Pass 90% Load 11.8mV 17.8mV 19.5mV 18.7mV Pass 100% Load 14.0mV 18.9mV 19.9mV 24.2mV Pass 110% Load 14.2mV 20.2mV 20.6mV 25.8mV Pass Cross-Load 1 7.8mV 10.7mV 11.1mV 14.6mV Pass Cross-Load 2 12.9mV 17.1mV 19.6mV 21.3mV Pass

Ripple suppression at +12V is great, and it's very good on the minor rails (particularly in light of the 850 B3's price tag). The extra ripple filtering caps on the cables surely play a role here.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

