EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Gaming Review

Power Consumption

By default, this card's power target is set to a moderate 280W. It can be raised manually to a little over 350W, which is more than enough to let you extract the design's maximum performance. Not surprisingly, the stock target is hit during our gaming and torture tests. However, even if the power target is set as high as possible using Afterburner, the actual value peaks just above 330W. The cooler is simply overwhelmed before getting to 350W.

The GP102 processor on our test sample is good enough to reach ~1949 MHz at 1.062V, so long as you keep the chip under 50°C. Beyond that, too-high of a temperature forces the voltage down to 1.012V, with brief dips as low as 1.0V.

Gaming Loop

Let's break the power consumption measurement into separate, higher-resolution lines for each supply rail over a two-minute interval. In spite of our intelligent low-pass filter, occasional spikes remain visible. In places, they reach up to 343W. On average, however, this card stays around its 280W power target.

The graph corresponding to our current measurement looks just as hectic.

Torture Test

Faced with a more consistent load, power consumption does rise a little. However, the peaks are almost completely eliminated. Instead, we see where GPU Boost kicks in to start limiting power use.

The isolated current readings behave similarly.

Ever since the launch of AMD's Radeon RX 480, we've been asked to include this metric in our reviews. But EVGA's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Gaming gives us no reason to be concerned about load on the motherboard's 16-lane PCIe 3.0 slot. In fact, our highest reading is just over 3A, leaving plenty of headroom under the PCI-SIG's 5.5A ceiling.



