EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Gaming Review

Power Consumption
By default, this card's power target is set to a moderate 280W. It can be raised manually to a little over 350W, which is more than enough to let you extract the design's maximum performance. Not surprisingly, the stock target is hit during our gaming and torture tests. However, even if the power target is set as high as possible using Afterburner, the actual value peaks just above 330W. The cooler is simply overwhelmed before getting to 350W.
The GP102 processor on our test sample is good enough to reach ~1949 MHz at 1.062V, so long as you keep the chip under 50°C. Beyond that, too-high of a temperature forces the voltage down to 1.012V, with brief dips as low as 1.0V.
Gaming Loop
Let's break the power consumption measurement into separate, higher-resolution lines for each supply rail over a two-minute interval. In spite of our intelligent low-pass filter, occasional spikes remain visible. In places, they reach up to 343W. On average, however, this card stays around its 280W power target.
The graph corresponding to our current measurement looks just as hectic.
Torture Test
Faced with a more consistent load, power consumption does rise a little. However, the peaks are almost completely eliminated. Instead, we see where GPU Boost kicks in to start limiting power use.
The isolated current readings behave similarly.
Ever since the launch of AMD's Radeon RX 480, we've been asked to include this metric in our reviews. But EVGA's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Gaming gives us no reason to be concerned about load on the motherboard's 16-lane PCIe 3.0 slot. In fact, our highest reading is just over 3A, leaving plenty of headroom under the PCI-SIG's 5.5A ceiling.
SLI has always had issues. Fortunately, one of these cards will run games very well, even in VR, so there's no need for SLI.
It needs support from nVidia, but it also needs support from every developer making games. And unfortunately, the number of users sporting dual GPUs is a pretty tiny sliver of the total PC user base. So devs aren't too eager to pour that much support into it if it doesn't work out of the box.
However, SLI is and has been fading for both NV and DV's. Two, that heat-sig and fan profile requirements in a closed case for just one of these cards should be warning enough to veer away from running in a 2-way SLI using stock and sometimes 3rd party air cooling solutions.
Great article!
http://hexus.net/tech/reviews/graphics/916-nvidias-sli-an-introduction/?page=2
SFR really needs native support at the GAME ENGINE level to minimize the work required to support multi-GPU. That can and will happen, but I wouldn't expect to see it have much support for about TWO YEARS or more. Remember, games usually have 3+ years of building so anything complex needs to usually be part of the game engine when you START making the game.