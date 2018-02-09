EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 T2 PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the 1600 T2's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here For More Results

The SuperNOVA 1600 T2 ranks third in the 1500-1600W category, landing behind two Corsair PSUs with digital platforms.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Click Here For More Results

Limited availability leads to increased prices, and this is what currently plagues EVGA's SuperNOVA 1600 T2. At the time of writing, it's out of stock on Newegg and Amazon. Moreover, priced at $500 on Newegg, the 1600 T2 is even more expensive than Corsair's AX1600i. Naturally, we can't give it a good value score.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Click Here For More Results

Compared to its analog competition, the 1600 T2 fares well. However, both digital Corsair PSUs achieve much quieter operation.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Click Here For More Results

EVGA's flagship delivers impressive efficiency, surpassing Corsair's AX1500i.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content