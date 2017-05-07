FSP Dagger 600W SFX PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SDA600's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 17.4mV 21.4mV 26.6mV 10.6mV Pass 20% Load 19.3mV 20.5mV 29.5mV 11.4mV Pass 30% Load 25.1mV 22.7mV 34.1mV 11.5mV Pass 40% Load 21.2mV 23.3mV 38.9mV 11.4mV Pass 50% Load 22.6mV 25.6mV 43.7mV 11.8mV Pass 60% Load 22.0mV 27.5mV 49.6mV 16.1mV Pass 70% Load 23.0mV 29.2mV 54.9mV 19.7mV Fail 80% Load 23.2mV 30.0mV 62.5mV 17.3mV Fail 90% Load 27.1mV 33.2mV 63.7mV 18.1mV Fail 100% Load 27.5mV 35.1mV 68.2mV 20.7mV Fail 110% Load 27.9mV 36.6mV 72.6mV 21.6mV Fail Cross-Load 1 18.6mV 21.0mV 33.0mV 6.1mV Pass Cross-Load 2 26.2mV 24.5mV 72.6mV 17.5mV Fail

It looks like FSP paid great attention to ripple suppression at +12V (the most important rail), but totally ignored the 3.3V rail. From the 70% load test and beyond, it goes out of control.

We're disappointed to see a high-end SFX unit unable to keep its ripple within the ATX spec's limits, which are already set very high. We had a couple of SDA600s in our possession, so we tested both of them to check for a possible bad sample. Unfortunately, the second unit's performance was identical. That means the 3.3V module has a problem FSP needs to fix.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

