FSP Twins 500W Redundant PSU Review

Transient Response Tests
Advanced Transient Response Tests
Ιn these tests, we monitor the Twins 500W's response in several scenarios. First, a transient load (10A at +12V, 5A at 5V, 5A at 3.3V, and 0.5A at 5VSB) is applied for 200ms as the PSU works at 20 percent load. In the second scenario, it's hit by the same transient load while operating at 50 percent load.
In the next sets of tests, we increase the transient load on the major rails with a new configuration: 15A at +12V, 6A at 5V, 6A at 3.3V, and 0.5A at 5VSB. We also increase the load-changing repetition rate from 5 Hz (200ms) to 50 Hz (20ms). Again, this runs with the PSU operating at 20 and 50 percent load.
The last tests are even tougher. Although we keep the same loads, the load-changing repetition rate rises to 1 KHz (1ms).
In all of the tests, we use an oscilloscope to measure the voltage drops caused by the transient load. The voltages should remain within the ATX specification's regulation limits.
These tests are crucial because they simulate the transient loads a PSU is likely to handle (such as booting a RAID array or an instant 100 percent load of CPU/GPUs). We call these "Advanced Transient Response Tests," and they are designed to be very tough to master, especially for a PSU with a capacity of less than 500W.
Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent – 200ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.032V
|11.847V
|1.54%
|Pass
|5V
|4.985V
|4.842V
|2.87%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.306V
|3.149V
|4.75%
|Pass
|5VSB
|5.032V
|4.977V
|1.09%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent – 20ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.032V
|11.767V
|2.20%
|Pass
|5V
|4.984V
|4.862V
|2.45%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.305V
|3.109V
|5.93%
|Fail
|5VSB
|5.031V
|4.959V
|1.43%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent – 1ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.032V
|11.861V
|1.42%
|Pass
|5V
|4.984V
|4.838V
|2.93%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.305V
|3.107V
|5.99%
|Fail
|5VSB
|5.031V
|4.956V
|1.49%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent – 200ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|11.973V
|11.775V
|1.65%
|Pass
|5V
|4.946V
|4.802V
|2.91%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.279V
|3.155V
|3.78%
|Pass
|5VSB
|4.978V
|4.914V
|1.29%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent – 20ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|11.973V
|11.704V
|2.25%
|Pass
|5V
|4.946V
|4.815V
|2.65%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.280V
|3.117V
|4.97%
|Fail
|5VSB
|4.977V
|4.923V
|1.08%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent – 1ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|11.973V
|11.807V
|1.39%
|Pass
|5V
|4.945V
|4.808V
|2.77%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.279V
|3.072V
|6.31%
|Fail
|5VSB
|4.977V
|4.912V
|1.31%
|Pass
The transient response of the +12V, 5V, and 5VSB rails is satisfactory. However, the 3.3V rail doesn't perform well. Because of its lower nominal voltage, this rail usually registers the worst performance in these tests.
Here are the oscilloscope screenshots we took during Advanced Transient Response Testing:
Transient Response At 20 Percent Load – 200ms
Transient Response At 20 Percent Load – 20ms
Transient Response At 20 Percent Load – 1ms
Transient Response At 50 Percent Load – 200ms
Transient Response At 50 Percent Load – 20ms
Transient Response At 50 Percent Load – 1ms
Turn-On Transient Tests
In the next set of tests, we measured the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase.
For the first measurement, we turned off the Twins 500W, dialed in the maximum current its 5VSB rail could output, and switched the PSU back on. In the second test, we dialed the maximum load the +12V could handle and started the 500W supply while it was in standby mode. In the last test, while the PSU was completely switched off, we dialed the maximum load the +12V rail could handle before switching it back on from the loader and restoring power. The ATX specification states that recorded spikes on all rails should not exceed 10 percent of their nominal values (+10 percent for 12V is 13.2V, and 5.5 V for 5V).
The 5VSB rail registers a small voltage overshoot. In the second test, the slope could be straighter, while the last test is much worse. We expected to see higher performance on the +12V rail during these metrics.
Please explain to me why these numbers don't seem to match up properly. (THB, I may have missed it.)
When I deploy file servers for clients, I always setup some sort of alert system for raid failures so I can fix the problem. What is the point of redundancy if the user has no idea a problem has occurred? Yes i know that this PSU makes a "loud buzzer noise" but I cant have that either. The user needs to continue to use the system and they cannot if it is screaming 100% of the time.
Send me an email alert. Its easy to implement.
While I'm glad for that, It's also nice to know if a unit rated at 50°C operation will deliver on its "promise" though. (If you exceed the "promised" rating, like the 40°C rated units @ 45, well, it delivered on its promise and then some.)