Trending

Galax GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Hall of Fame Review

By

Gaming Performance

2560x1440 Results

There's no reason to test a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti at 1920x1080; at that resolution, even our high-end host processor bottlenecks performance. Rather, these cards are designed for 2560x1440 and up.

Image 1 of 6

Image 2 of 6

Image 3 of 6

Image 4 of 6

Image 5 of 6

Image 6 of 6

At QHD, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti HoF is, depending on the game, between 10 and approximately 12 percent faster than the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition or Titan X (Pascal).

3840x 2160 Results

Image 1 of 6

Image 2 of 6

Image 3 of 6

Image 4 of 6

Image 5 of 6

Image 6 of 6

At this high resolution, Galax's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti HoF is between nine and approximately 11 percent faster than the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition or Titan X (Pascal).

Many of these titles are playable at 4K. Those that aren't can be made smoother by dialing down the quality settings somewhat.

Comparison Products

Asus Radeon R9 Fury X

NVIDIA GeForce Titan X Pascal 12GB

Asus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition 11GB GDDR5X


MORE: Best Graphics Cards


MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table


MORE: All Graphics Content

24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JonDol 24 August 2017 14:29
    "What's more, the card is only available through Galax's website (at almost Titan Xp pricing, no less)"

    And yet I'd buy this one rather than the Xp: while I have no problems with Titan's price I do have a big problem with its noise and cooling and for this reason I think that Nvidia's decision to not open the Titan to OEMs (and their better custom cooling solutions) was a really bad one.
    Reply
  • AndrewJacksonZA 24 August 2017 14:31
    This thing is simply beautiful... I would love to have one. :-)

    Thank you for the review, Igor!
    Reply
  • 10tacle 24 August 2017 14:43
    Whew what a beast! As much as I like the white theme as my next build will be white with blue LEDs, I could never justify paying this premium over my $730 EVGA SC2 Gaming 1080 Ti.
    Reply
  • mac_angel 24 August 2017 15:55
    for the GTX 1080ti cards, overclocking is better done by adjusting the curve in Afterburner instead of just adding +xx to the core clock
    Reply
  • FormatC 24 August 2017 16:13
    20099153 said:
    for the GTX 1080ti cards, overclocking is better done by adjusting the curve in Afterburner instead of just adding +xx to the core clock
    Each card is unique and the curve may differ a lot. I use curves to undervolt my own cards, but this is in detail too much for such a review. The next reader will copy my curves and then bash me because it won't work for him. :)
    Reply
  • Hal-Jordan 24 August 2017 16:30
    I was curious how much they were charging for this. I don't see the price listed anywhere in the text of the article. There's a black "Suggested price..." box at the bottom of the page, with the price listed as "N/A," and the galax website appears to be offline. It seems that an important part of the review was omitted.
    Reply
  • FormatC 24 August 2017 16:40
    As we wrote the review, the card was available and the site online. Difficult to say, what happened.
    Reply
  • Hamm_ 24 August 2017 16:46
    Sexy.
    Reply
  • redgarl 24 August 2017 17:59
    Ugly as hell and the Achiles heel of the 1080s is the VRAM. Your card can die after a short time if the cooling solution is not adequate. i would not touch this with a 10 meter stick.
    Reply
  • caustin582 24 August 2017 18:13
    Practical issues aside, Galax needs to fire whoever did the visual design for this card. My god is this thing ugly.
    Reply