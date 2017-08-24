Galax GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Hall of Fame Review

Gaming Performance
2560x1440 Results
There's no reason to test a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti at 1920x1080; at that resolution, even our high-end host processor bottlenecks performance. Rather, these cards are designed for 2560x1440 and up.
At QHD, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti HoF is, depending on the game, between 10 and approximately 12 percent faster than the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition or Titan X (Pascal).
3840x 2160 Results
At this high resolution, Galax's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti HoF is between nine and approximately 11 percent faster than the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition or Titan X (Pascal).
Many of these titles are playable at 4K. Those that aren't can be made smoother by dialing down the quality settings somewhat.
Comparison Products
And yet I'd buy this one rather than the Xp: while I have no problems with Titan's price I do have a big problem with its noise and cooling and for this reason I think that Nvidia's decision to not open the Titan to OEMs (and their better custom cooling solutions) was a really bad one.
Thank you for the review, Igor!