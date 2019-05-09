Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Gaming OC 6G Review: Mid-Range Turing Goes Premium

Gaming at 1920 x 1080

By Nvidia’s own suggestion, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is designed for high performance at 1920 x 1080 with anti-aliasing enabled. Although we found the card’s frame rates to be perfectly playable using higher resolutions, an emphasis on 120+ FPS would keep most gamers using FHD displays at this price point.

On average, EVGA’s base-level GeForce GTX 1660 Ti lands a couple of percentage points away from GeForce GTX 1070 across our suite. We’d make the claim that newer games put the two cards closer together in the benchmarks. However, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is slightly faster in The Witcher 3, and that’s an almost four-year-old title.

Gigabyte’s GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Gaming OC 6G is clearly faster than the EVGA model, though not in any meaningful way. A few frames per second here or there won’t change the way you set up any of your favorite games.

AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 56 beats the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti on average. What’s more, the least-expensive versions now start at $300. Unless you’re hyper-focused on power consumption or efficiency, that makes it a little more difficult to get behind a premium 1660 Ti card like the Gaming OC 6G.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)

Battlefield V (DX12)

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)

