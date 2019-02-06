Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Xtreme Review: On the Edge of Excellence

Despite its high price, configuration issues with our overclocked memory were the only issues that prevented us from proclaiming the Z390 Aorus Xtreme the best board for Intel’s mainstream platform.

Features and Layout

The Z390 Aorus Xtreme bigs-up Intel’s little socket with the most advanced feature set imaginable. Yet despite its overclocking-friendly design, we ran into an overclocking configuration issue with HyperX Predator RGB DDR4-2933, memory that we switched to last year to contend with a memory configuration issue we saw on a different Gigabyte board.

Overclockers should look to see which memory kits that other Z390 Aorus Xtreme owners have found success with before splashing out for their own copy of this otherwise-desirable motherboard.

Specifications

Socket LGA 1151 Chipset Intel Z390 Form Factor ATX Voltage Regulator 16 Phases Video Ports HDMI 1.4, Dual Thunderbolt 3 USB Ports 10Gbps: (4) Type A (+2 Thunderbolt 3) 5Gb/s: (2) Type A; (2) USB 2.0 Network Jacks (1) 10GbE, (1) Gigabit Ethernet, (2) Wi-Fi Antenna Audio Jacks (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out Legacy Ports/Jacks ✗ Other Ports/Jack ✗ PCIe x16 (3) v3.0 ( x16/x0/x4*, x8/x8/x4*, x8/x8/x2*) (*Two lanes shared w/3rd M.2) PCIe x8 ✗ PCIe x4 ✗ PCIe x1 (2) v3.0 CrossFire/SLI 3x / 2x DIMM slots (4) DDR4 M.2 slots (2) PCIe 3.0 x4^ / SATA*, (1) PCIe 3.0 x4 (Consumes SATA ports *1, ^4-5) U.2 Ports ✗ SATA Ports (6) 6Gb/s (M.2-1 takes pts 4-5, SATA M.2-2 pt 1) USB Headers (1) 10Gb/s Type-C, (1) v3.0, (2) v2.0 Fan Headers (8) 4-Pin Legacy Interfaces System (Beep-code) Speaker Other Interfaces FP-Audio, SPDIF/O, (2)RGB-LED, (2) D-LED, LED Demo, TPM, OC-Touch, (2)Thermistor Header Diagnostics Panel Numeric Internal Button/Switch Power, OC Mode, Reset, CLR_CMOS / BIOS ROM, BIOS Mode SATA Controllers Integrated (0/1/5/10) Ethernet Controllers AQC107 PCIe, WGI211AT PCIe, WGI219V PHY Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Intel 9560 802.11ac 2x2 (1.73Gb/s) / BT 5 Combo USB Controllers JHL7540 Thunderbolt 3 PCIe 3.0 x4 HD Audio Codec ALC1220 DDL/DTS Connect ✗ / ✗ Warranty 3 Years

How does a company justify selling a “mainstream platform” motherboard for $550? We can begin with the notion that if the Core i9-9900K is Intel’s best-performing gaming processor (itself selling for over $500), then Gigabyte can market this board to those looking to build a highest-end gaming system.

We can expand from there, noting that the highest Core i9-9900K performance requires overclocking, which justifies increasing the board’s voltage regulator to 16 phases from the 12-14 seen on most of Gigabyte’s other high-end Z390 boards. Of course, you’ll want the fastest networking too, so the Z390 Aorus Xtreme adds Aquantia’s 10GbE controller to the basic Intel Gigabit Ethernet, for dual networking.

In case your system happens to reside somewhere there's no handy Ethernet port, the company adds Intel’s 1.73Gb Wi-Fi. And you might be embarrassed if so expensive a board comes up short in the connectivity department, so the Aorus Xtreme also includes Intel’s latest four-lane Thunderbolt 3 controller. Those features might warrant a $400 asking price, so Gigabyte punched up the installation kit with an RGB Fan controller hub, an overclocking module, four thermistor leads, a slew of RGB and fan extensions and adapter cables, large Wi-Fi antennas, and nylon braided SATA cables.

Notice that we didn't mention an installation disc. Gigabyte puts everything for this board on an 8GB USB flash drive that’s so small, it got tucked into the folds of the packaging and took around half an hour for this editor to find. The drive itself is formatted as CDFS, so it appears to the operating system as a 3.47GB DVD, complete with autoplay when you plug it in.

Gigabyte’s OC Touch module connects to a header at the bottom of the Z390 Aorus Xtreme via a short 6” (15cm) cable. Selectors include dual and single BIOS mode, integrated GPU disable, a switch to enable overclocking profiles, and another switch to force the CPU to drop to its lowest ratio. That last setting could be helpful when cold booting an extremely overclocked machine.

Users will also find power and reset buttons, two more buttons to clear the firmware settings and RTC (real-time clock), buttons to increase or decrease the CPU multiplier and base clock, a “Gear” button to select between 0.1MHz and 1MHz BCLK increments, a row of volt meter detection points for CPU core, VAXG, VDIMM, DDR VTT, PCH I/O, VCC PLL, VSA, VCC I/O, VCCST, VCCIO1, PLL OC, VCCI02, and VPP 25V settings. And if that’s not enough, the card also includes six fan headers.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Much cable mess is necessitated by the Aorus RGB Fan Commander’s eight outputs, each of which supports a four-pin fan, plus four-pin RGB LED or three-pin D-LED connections. Two thermistors, a USB input cable, two USB output cables, and an SATA power extender cable are also present, along with four Velcro cable ties.

One problem we notived with the installation manual: It refers to the USB output cables as having a USB 3.1 Gen1 connector, when in reality each has its own nine-pin USB 2.0 interface.

In addition to the six fan headers of the OC Touch overclocking controller and the eight fan headers of the RGB Fan Commander, the Z390 Aorus Xtreme has eight onboard fan headers, as well as two RGB and two D-LED connections. Three fan headers and one of each RGB interface are found on the bottom edge, along with the Front-Panel audio, an undocumented power connector for onboard RGB LED demos, BIOS IC Selector and dual BIOS mode switches. There's also a TPM header, the OC Touch extender card’s cable header, a pair of dual-port USB 2.0 headers, a two-digit status code display, front-panel connectors with additional PC Speaker and three-pin-spaced power LED pins, four status LEDs to indicate firmware initialization of CPU, DRAM, VGA, and Boot checks, and a PEG power connector that’s designed to provide additional power to PCIe slots.

In front of the CPU socket are four more fan headers, the other two RGB and D-LED headers, USB 3.1 Gen2 and USB 3.0 front-panel headers, a 24-pin power connector, OC Mode, Power, Reset, and CLR_CMOS buttons. Both the USB 3.0 and 24-Pin power connectors face forward, though the only reason we can think of for this orientation is that it might allow those cables to slip behind the drive trays of some ATX cases.

The reason we mention fitment for some ATX cases is that the Z390 Aorus Xtreme’s 10.6-inch depth is an inch greater than ATX. Gigabyte calls it EATX, and though it falls within the 13-inch limit of the greater form factor, many compatible ATX cases have been produced over the years that can’t rightly be called EATX because they don’t support 13-inch-deep boards. And some of those cases were labeled XL-ATX.

While all three x16-length PCIe slots are reinforced with metal skins, only the top two are connected to the CPU in x16/x0 or x8/x8 mode, with the second slot taking its eight lanes whenever a card is detected there. The third slot has only four lanes, and two of those are disabled whenever an SSD is added to the third M.2 slot. The other two M.2 slots share lanes with SATA, the upper slot stealing two SATA ports regardless of whether a SATA or PCIe M.2 device is used, and the middle M.2 slot steals a SATA port only when paired with a SATA M.2 drive.

Most of Gigabyte’s promotional images do little justice to its integrated I/O panel as they don’t illustrate the back lighting, which filters through all the translucent lettering and leaks out around port openings. Regardless of our opinion that this looks fairly cool while providing connection-finding convenience, the ports themselves are also adequately provisioned. We find a pair of USB 2.0 ports for a keyboard and mouse in addition to the two USB 3.0 (3.1 Gen1) and four USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, plus a pair of Thunderbolt ports that are USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C compatible in addition to offering a shared 32Gb/s data pathway and DisplayPort 1.2 compatibility. And though most of us can ignore the HDMI port on a gaming-focused board, the combination of 10GbE, GbE, and 1.73Gb Wi-Fi with Bluetooth 5 are apropos. Meanwhile, the four gold-plated audio jacks are connected to a high-end ESS Sabre DAC.

Even the back of the Z390 Aorus Xtreme appears "extreme" with its aluminum reinforcement plate.

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content