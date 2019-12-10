Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 Super Windforce OC, Gaming OC Review: Super Performance, Good Cooling

Moving up to a middling resolution, the GTX 2060 Super cards are able to produce 60 fps or more in all but Metro: Exodus where they edged over 46 fps. Here as well, we in general see the Gaming OC version take a slight lead over the Windforce due to clock speeds as expected. The RTX 2070 consistently beat the 2060 Super cards, although not by much.

At this resolution, the RTX 2060 Super cards can plow through an majority of titles at 60 fps or higher. High-Hz gaming is possible in some of the lighter titles including Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 4, Strange Brigade and The Witcher 3. While that isn’t 144 Hz/fps, it’s a lot more than 60 fps and is still a good gaming experience.

Division 2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Strange Brigade

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Metro Exodus

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Grand Theft Auto V

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Forza Horizon 4

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Final Fantasy XV

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Far Cry 5

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Battlefield 5

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Witcher 3

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content