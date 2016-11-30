Trending

Gigabyte X170-Extreme ECC, Intel C236 Motherboard Review

Accustomed to customary configurations, our AMD editor gets sideways with a prosumer Xeon platform. Will Gigabyte's X170-Extreme ECC bridge the gap between his work and hobbies?

By

Our Verdict

Solid as a rock and gives me room to grow. Worth the investment for serious advanced prosumers.

For

  • Great descriptions in UEFI
  • Plenty of connectivity options

Against

  • Turbo BCLK is not enabled, odd color scheme
  • 8-pin power header location

Introducing Gigabyte's X170-EXTREME ECC

All work and no play makes me a dull nerd. I go to work in the morning, come home at night, take care of the house, rinse, and repeat. By amassing real life issues, projects, and my techie side jobs, it's no wonder that my once powerful college PC has become a relic by today’s standards. Reviewing AMD products is fun, but looking at 2012 hardware in 2016 can definitely make for some uninspired writing.

As I trudged through the last AMD 970 chipset motherboard review, the powers that be gave me a new task: apply my professional experience to consumer hardware. Traditionally, prosumer products get scant attention because they are costly, but Thomas Soderstrom's C232 motherboard pick in his 2016 Q1 System Builder article mixed things up a bit. Naturally, I was intrigued with the challenge, and since Zen is still out on the horizon (though quickly approaching), it’s time to ascend to Intel’s C236 and C232 chipsets! And hence, Gigabyte's X170-Extreme ECC. But first, a little background.

Intel's C236 And C232: The Platform Differentiation Game

With the introduction of Skylake processors, Intel split its consumer grade Core series from its Xeon brand by using the Sunrise Point PCH. In the past, builders were able to deploy the sometimes-less-expensive Xeon processors into their consumer grade motherboards to reach performance levels similar to the in-demand Core i7 brethren. By using consumer-grade motherboards, tweakers were also able to overclock their Xeons for impressive gains without the headaches of locked down server UEFIs.

Product NameIntel® Core™ i7-6700 ProcessorIntel® Xeon® Processor E3-1230 v5
Code NameSkylakeSkylake
Essentials
Processor Numberi7-6700E3-1230V5
StatusLaunchedLaunched
Launch DateQ3'15Q4'15
Lithography14nm14nm
Recommended Customer Price$303.00 - $312.00$250.00 - $261.00
Included ItemsThermal Solution - E97379
Performance
# of Cores44
# of Threads88
Processor Base Frequency3.40 GHz3.40 GHz
Max Turbo Frequency4.00 GHz3.80 GHz
Cache8MB SmartCache8MB SmartCache
Bus Speed8 GT/s DMI38 GT/s DMI3
TDP65W80W
VID Voltage Range0.55V-1.52V
Supplemental Information
Embedded Options AvailableYesNo
Conflict FreeYesYes
DatasheetLinkLink
Memory Specifications
Max Memory Size (dependent on memory type)64GB64GB
Memory TypesDDR4-1866/2133, DDR3L-1333/1600 @ 1.35VDDR4-1866/2133, DDR3L-1333/1600 @ 1.35V
Max # of Memory Channels22
Max Memory Bandwidth34.1 GB/s34.1 GB/s
ECC Memory Supported ‡NoYes

With Sunrise Point, Intel gives Xeons their own chipsets. On the downside, Xeons and their motherboards have locked-down multipliers, which force manufacturers to design workarounds for effective overclocking. For example, overclocking the BCLK frequencies was proven quite effective when Thomas implemented this approach with his ASRock sample. On the upside, using the server mindset grants these Xeon chipsets additional features that some prosumers need.

EssentialsIntel® Z170 PCHIntel® C236 PCHIntel® C232 PCH
Launch DateQ3'15Q4'15Q4'15
Bus Speed8 GT/s DMI38 GT/s DMI38 GT/s DMI3
Embedded Options AvailableNoYesNo
Lithography22nm22nm22nm
Recommended Customer Price$47.00$49.00$34.00
Supports OverclockingYesNoNo
Graphics Specifications
# of Displays Supported ‡330
Expansion Options
PCI SupportNoNoNo
PCIe Revision3.03.03.0
PCIe Configurations ‡x1, x2, x4x1, x2, x4x1, x2, x4
Max # of PCIe Lanes20208
I/O Specifications
USB Revision3.0/2.03.0/2.03.0/2.0
# of USB Ports141412
USB 3.0Up to 10Up to 10Up to 6
USB 2.0Up to 1446
Max # of SATA 6.0 Gb/s Ports686
RAID Configuration0/1/5/100/1/5/100/1/5/10
Integrated LANIntegrated MACIntegrated MACIntegrated MAC
PCIe Port Revision333
PCIe Port Configurations1x16, 2x8, 1x8+2x41x16, 2x8, 1x8+2x41x16, 2x8, 1x8+2x4

The C236 chipset follows the connectivity of Z170 fairly closely, but implements more advanced technologies aimed at the server and workstation crowd. While Z170 lacks Intel vPro, RST Enterprise, Node Manager, Standard Manageability, and Trusted Execution Technology, C236 enables them all, though some of these features are still available to the Q170 chipset.

Similarly, Intel's C232 follows the B150 but with a few more differences. C232 supports multiple PCIe configurations by default but does not support Intel Virtualization Technology or RST. As Michael Sexton reported in his article on the C232 and C236 chipsets, the added cost and lack of extra features might not make the C232 the smartest choice for most applications.

 Advanced TechnologiesIntel® Z170 PCHIntel® C236 PCHIntel® C232 PCH
Intel® VT-d ‡YesYesYes
Intel® vPro Technology ‡NoYesNo
Intel® HD Audio TechnologyYes
Intel® RSTYesYesNo
Intel® RST enterpriseNoYesYes
Intel® Standard ManageabilityNoYesNo
Intel® SRTYesYesNo
Intel® SIPPNo
Intel® Small Business AdvantageNo
Intel® Node ManagerYesNo
Intel® Platform Protection Technology
Trusted Execution Technology ‡NoYesYes

Product vendors get to start tacking on bells and whistles, and with the additional cost of C236/C232 chips, most prosumer grade boards include things like debug LEDs, on-board power buttons, and additional probe points for voltage measurements. Given the server and workstation targets, up-time is at a premium, and vendors take the additional time to test and verify that products meet a broad spectrum of operating conditions, usage scenarios, and 24x7 utilization. For most professionals, that makes a big difference.

Gigabyte's X170: The Camo Clad C236

At first, I was confused by the “X170” name, but given the similarities with the Z170 line, this is an effective way to pull attention from that market. The GA-X170-Extreme ECC is a beautiful specimen. After reviewing more budget-oriented products, it is nice to move up to a truly high-end product.  Given my affinity with Arma and DayZ, I actually enjoy the camo paint job adorning this motherboard.

Using my reviewer goggles, though, I am puzzled by this design choice. Most enthusiasts like to stick with RGB colors when accessorizing their rigs, and professionals really shouldn’t care what the product looks like as long as it performs. Is Gigabyte trying to appeal to the operator in all of us or simply trying to distinguish the product against a sea of red, blue, and neon yellow color palettes? Regardless of color scheme, this product is well polished from a board and packaging perspective.

As usual with the Gigabyte boards I’ve tested, the X170-Extreme ECC comes with the “Ultra-Durable” branding plastered on all but one side of the box. This package is less flashy than those from some of my previous reviews, and Gigabyte’s use of a matte black base enables the company to use glossy pictures in order to emphasize selling points of the product. The front and sides of the box attempt to be minimalist, but the back looks as if the marketing team had one too many brainstorming sessions. The camo stripe conflicts with the abundant small text, color schemes clash with the primary use of yellow and brown, and the sense of refinement is lost.

Opening up the box, I am greeted with extras that resemble those of the 970 Gaming-SLI: four SATA cables (one of which is not pictured, it is still in my PC), SLI bridge, G Connector, door hanger, user manual, and install guide. New to the contents are cable ties, back panel port protectors, and stickers! Now I can retire my colored dots and sharpie markers labeling my cables.

Rather than walking around the board, I’m going to talk about things unique to this board design and which might be difficult to pick up from stock photos. Obviously, the back panel is different: It has dual NICs powered by Intel’s GbE LAN and Killer E2400 chipsets, USB 3.1 Type-C, DisplayPort 1.2, and an HDMI 2.0 port (if the processor supports it). The X170-Extreme ECC is the first C236 motherboard to use Intel’s certified third-generation Thunderbolt controller through its USB Type-C connector. High bandwidth users can now use the single cable 40Gb/s link to support up to six Thunderbolt devices, though compatibility may vary according to the deployed system configuration.

Rather than exposing the audio segment of the PCB, Gigabyte chooses to extend its VRM heatsink shroud beyond the backplate to the audio capacitors. The LED trace path is still visible, but do expect to see some of that shroud block some light. The bottom side of the board includes two switches: the audio gain and Single/Dual BIOS selector.

Most consumers do not have access to SATA Express drives, but professionals and other custom houses might wish to deploy them in their workstations. The SATA ports are still fully compatible with SATA 3 drives (and we've even seen consumer USB 3.1 bay panel devices that use the PCIe connection).

The top right of the board has the big ‘ol red power button next to the DIMM connectors, and the debug display is right next to the clear CMOS and reset switches. Voltage sense points are also accessible above the DIMM connectors. For such an expensive board, I would prefer the dual-hinged DIMM connectors so I can receive that audible click while installing my DIMM sticks.

To the left of the memory connectors, both the four-pin CPU, and optional CPU fan headers are tightly laid out before the top side of the 8+3 phase voltage regulator heat sink. I am happy to see that Gigabyte did allow for plenty of space around the socket for a broad selection of cooling solutions. However, I wish that the CPU eight-pin power connector and final chassis fan were given a little bit more real estate on the board so I wouldn’t have to squeeze my sausage fingers between the VRM heatsinks to plug those cables in.

Connectivity options are plentiful on this product, but tread lightly, there are some caveats. The PCIe x16 connectors are equipped with Gigabyte’s metal shielding for extra strain resistance. The slots are configured -- from top to bottom -- x16, x8, and x4. When the top and middle connectors are populated with x16 cards, the top card will run in x8 mode.

There are also two M.2 connectors on the board, both of which are located in very hot sections between the CPU and first x16 slot, and between the first and second x16 slot. Oh, and disregard that block of grey on the bottom M.2 section in my photos. I added that little pad to help reduce any flex on my tiny M.2 drive. A word of caution: If you are going to deploy a card into the third PCIe x16 slot, do not plug an M.2 card into the M2H_32G slot; the configuration will not work as desired (it is clearly listed on the product page too).

Besides some minor placement issues, this product fits a lot of my configuration requirements. I would have preferred different memory connectors and a little more care in placing the CPU power connector and final chassis fan header. This board is ready to deploy in my local data center, also known as my new Thermaltake Suppressor F-51 chassis.

Gigabyte GA-X170 Extreme ECC
ChipsetIntel C236
PCB Revision1.0
Voltage Regulator8+3 Phase
I/O Panel Connectors
PS/21
USB 3.11 Type-C, 1 Type-A
USB 3.05
USB 2.00
Network2
CLR_CMOS ButtonNo
Digital Audio OutYes
Digital Audio InNo
Analog Audio5
Video OutHDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2
Other DevicesNone
Internal Interfaces
PCIe 3.0 x163 (x16/0/x4*, x8/x8/x4*)
PCIe 2.0 x160
PCIe 2.0 x13 (Gen 3)
USB 3.02 (shared with 2.0)
USB 2.02 (shared with 3.0)
SATA 6.0 Gb/s6+2
SATA Express3
M.2 Socket 32 (*M2H_32G shared with x4 PCIe)
4-Pin Fan5
3-Pin Fan
Front Panel Audio1
S/PDIF I/O
Internal Buttons1x Power, Reset, Clear CMOS Button
Internal Switch1x Audio Gain, BIOS Switch
Diagnostics PanelYes
Other Devices1 COM, 1 TPM, Voltage Mearsurement Points
Mass Storage Controllers
Chipset SATA6x SATA 6Gb/s
Chipset RAID Modes0/1/5/10
Add-In SATA2x SATA 6Gb/s ASMedia ASM1061
Add-in USB 3.04x USB 3.0/2.0 via Renesas
Networking
LAN ControllerIntel GbE LAN & Rivet Networks Killer E2400
WiFiNone
BluetoothNone
Audio
HD Audio CodecCreative Sound Core 3D
DDL/DTS ConnectNone
Warranty3 Year


MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard


MORE: All Motherboard Content

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Malik 722 30 November 2016 19:13
    this board and z170x gaming 7 looks like the very same thing same layout,same features and same connectors.although a different paint scheme.but what really makes this board more pricey than gaming 7 aside from xeon support.
    Reply
  • andrewpong 01 December 2016 08:03
    Hasn't SuperMicro's X11SAT-F supported Thunderbolt 3 on the C236 chipset for a while now?
    Reply
  • logainofhades 01 December 2016 20:21
    Still saddened by Intel forcing Xeon to use a C232/236 chipset. Been able to run Xeons, in consumer chipsets, since at least core 2. I had an X3210 @ 3.6ghz, in an Abit P35 pro, back in the day.
    Reply
  • The Jedi 02 December 2016 22:09
    Yeah, you're a hardware reviewer Jacob. That is all the excuse you need to be on the bleeding edge with a Kaby Lake system and a 4K monitor with the graphics to drive it.

    Good to read about this unique motherboard. However the lack of XMP is a dealbreaker for me. I think the Asus Sabertooth with the 5-year warranty vs. 3 would do just as fine. Kaby Lake is in my future anyway with that new Netflix DRM it makes available.
    Reply
  • TheTerk 04 December 2016 03:28
    @Malik, two words - Ultra Durable. IF testing and reliability are important to you, C236 is the way to go. Otherwise, that Gaming 7 is a spitting image of this board.

    @AndrewPong - This board might have been released a week or two before the SuperMicro. Here's Gigabyte's press release: http://www.gigabyte.us/press-center/news-page.aspx?nid=1420

    @The Jedi - Is it bad that I'm running a VM on my test rig to run some good ol fashioned Windows XP? If you guys think of something crazy to do on this thing, let me know!
    Reply
  • blazorthon 05 December 2016 18:44
    A quote from the third page:

    The AMD 970 data presents similar trends in the PCMark Home, Creative, and Work workloads, though the deltas are not as dramatic. The move to DDR4 and this Gigabyte X170-Extreme ECC shows a whopping 38% increase in memory bandwidth compared to the DDR3 implemented in the Gigabyte 970 Gaming-SLI sample running at similar frequencies.

    The move to DDR4 has practically nothing to do with Intel's advantage in memory bandwidth. Intel simply has a better memory controller. They've had an advantage in this since Sandy Bridge and that's easily knowable since every Intel and AMD CPU review since Sandy with memory benchmarks demonstrates it with DDR3 and with DDR4.

    DDR4 does not improve bandwidth over DDR3 at the same frequency when all else (within reason) is equal. It improves bandwidth by allowing higher frequencies.
    Reply