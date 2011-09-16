GeForce GTX 580M SLI Vs. Radeon HD 6990M CrossFire

Benchmark Results: F1 2010
F1 2010 goes fairly easy on desktop graphics, but we must keep in mind that the top mobile parts are underclocked versions of upper-mid-range desktop models.
Our lowest settings appear to suffer from system bottlenecks and processing overhead at 1280x720. A higher resolution is needed to determine which combination of graphics cards is better.
While the GeForce GTX 580M SLI configuration leads the Radeon HD 6990M CrossFire at our lower 1680x1050 settings, the HD 6990M CrossFire solution posts far-more-impressive performance when quality is increased.
The HD 6990M CrossFire solution is the definitive leader in F1 2010 mobile gaming quality at this notebook's native resolution.
This entire article is eminently STUPID! Who is going to spend that kind of money on a notebook simply so they can play games on it?
And is there a human being on this planet that can make use of a resolution like 1920x1080 on a 17" notebook screen in order to play games?
It is little wonder that the rest of the world finds us degenerate when we will indulge ourselves with toys like this, and at such a scandalous price, while millions of our fellow human beings are simply starving to death as we speak ... ;(