Build It: Half-Height Gaming PCs For The Living Room

Test Systems And Benchmarks
Our two half-height builds are detailed below:
|Mini-ITX Half-Height Build
|Micro-ATX Half-Height Build
|CPU
|AMD Phenom II X4 705e2.5 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, 65 W TDP
|AMD Athlon II X4 6453.1 GHz, 95 W TDP
|Motherboard
|Asus M4A88T-I Deluxe Socket AM3 Chipset: AMD 880G, BIOS 0410
|Gigabyte GA-MA78GM-S2H Socket AM2+ Chipset: AMD 780G, BIOS F11
|Networking
|Onboard Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Mushkin PC3 10700 SO-DIMM 2 x 2048 MB, 1333 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-24-1T
|Wintec AMPO PC2 6400 2 x 2048 MB, 800 MT/s, CL 5-5-5-16-2T
|Graphics
|Radeon HD 5570 Reference650 MHz GPU, 512 MB DDR3 at 900 MHz
|PowerColor Radeon HD 5750700 MHz GPU, 1 GB GDDR5 at 1150 MHz
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|Power
|IN-WIN IP-AD120-2 160 W (included with case)
|Antec SP-400 400 W
|Case
|In-Win Wavy
|Moneual MonCaso 312
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 x64
|DirectX version
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Drivers
|AMD Catalyst 10.11
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|F1 2010
|In-game benchmark High Quality Preset, No AA
|Aliens vs Predator
|Aliens vs Predator DirectX 11 benchmark Medium Settings, SSAO, tessellation, and shadow sampling off, No AA, 8x AF
|Just Cause 2 Demo
|In-game benchmark Everything set to On or Medium, Texture detail set to HighV-sync set to Off, No AA, 8x AF
I've been using this one in my main HTPC for a couple years now at least. Haven't had any problems.
AMD Phenom II X4 705e isn't it x3???
Many small mini-ITX cases do include a small PSU, but what if you want to mod the PSU, or the included one breaks down? Falling back to standard ATX PSU would have to use a bigger mini-ITX case.