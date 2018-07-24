Intel Pentium Gold G5600 And G5400 Review: Four Threads Under $100

Civilization VI Graphics & AI, Dawn of War III
Civilization VI AI Test
Civilization VI's AI test measures CPU performance in a turn-based strategy game and tends to favor per-core performance, which is a mixture of IPC throughput and frequency.
Intel's Pentium models were bested by the stock Ryzen 3 2200G, though it's interesting that the Pentium Gold G5600 slid past last generation's Core i3-7100.
Civilization VI Graphics Test
The Core i3-8100 landed way out front. However, its $117 price tag is also way higher than any of the competing models.
At stock clock rates, the Pentium Gold G5600 led our more value-oriented test samples. Once we began overclocking, though, Ryzen 3 2200G jumped out ahead of the G5600.
As an aside, Ryzen 3 1300X features two quad-core CPU complexes tied together with AMD's Infinity Fabric. The company disables two cores in each CCX, yielding four active cores across the processor. In contrast, Ryzen 3 2200G employs one fully active CCX, so it doesn't suffer the same latency penalty that comes from communicating across the fabric. We know from past tests that this latency negatively affects gaming performance, so it was no surprise to find the 2200G beating the 1300X in certain titles at the same 3.9 GHz frequency.
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III
Warhammer 40,000: DoW III's benchmark scales well with execution resources, though aggressive clock rates also provide a big benefit.
While the Pentium Gold G5600 delivered solid performance at its price point, Intel's G5400 only trailed by 2.5 FPS. That's not a bad trade-off for $30 in savings.
That is to show only CPU performance. You remove the GPU as a potential bottleneck. Benchmark review 101.
For those that want to add a cheap graphics card to a low end Intel CPU system it will work well but if you do not want to do that then AMD's 2200G & 2400G CPU's are the only way to go if you want decent graphics performance on a tight budget.
Here ya go, the Intel model isn't the same, but honestly it doesn't matter. Same UHD Graphics 630.
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-3-2200g-raven-ridge-cpu,5472.html
You can get the 2200G from Micro Center for $79, so it's even more off-balance. And that's been their online price for a while now, not just their in-store-only special. In light of that it seems like the G5400 is something you just should not get at all unless you really can't afford the extra $20 (Micro Center has the G5400 for $59) or you hate AMD.
I am well aware of the justification of this method but, imho, it is a nonsense metric. The raw power of the chip can easily be benchmarked with synthetics. Running game benchmarks with a vastly overpowered GPU is merely exchanging one bottleneck for another. What are you really measuring? How much this CPU bottlenecks the GPU in a given game. And who exactly is that information going to be useful to? If I'm reading the review of a new car I don't expect to see a discussion of how fast it could go if it was being towed by a Lambourghini.