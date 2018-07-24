Intel Pentium Gold G5600 And G5400 Review: Four Threads Under $100

Civilization VI Graphics & AI, Dawn of War III

Civilization VI AI Test

Civilization VI's AI test measures CPU performance in a turn-based strategy game and tends to favor per-core performance, which is a mixture of IPC throughput and frequency.

Intel's Pentium models were bested by the stock Ryzen 3 2200G, though it's interesting that the Pentium Gold G5600 slid past last generation's Core i3-7100.

Civilization VI Graphics Test

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The Core i3-8100 landed way out front. However, its $117 price tag is also way higher than any of the competing models.

At stock clock rates, the Pentium Gold G5600 led our more value-oriented test samples. Once we began overclocking, though, Ryzen 3 2200G jumped out ahead of the G5600.

As an aside, Ryzen 3 1300X features two quad-core CPU complexes tied together with AMD's Infinity Fabric. The company disables two cores in each CCX, yielding four active cores across the processor. In contrast, Ryzen 3 2200G employs one fully active CCX, so it doesn't suffer the same latency penalty that comes from communicating across the fabric. We know from past tests that this latency negatively affects gaming performance, so it was no surprise to find the 2200G beating the 1300X in certain titles at the same 3.9 GHz frequency.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

Warhammer 40,000: DoW III's benchmark scales well with execution resources, though aggressive clock rates also provide a big benefit.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

While the Pentium Gold G5600 delivered solid performance at its price point, Intel's G5400 only trailed by 2.5 FPS. That's not a bad trade-off for $30 in savings.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy

MORE: All CPUs Content

Intel Pentium Gold G5600 View Site