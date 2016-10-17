In Win Classic Series C 900W PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise, And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the C900's total performance, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, In Win's unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other product's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here To See More Results

The C900 doesn't even pose a threat to the more affordable 80 PLUS Gold PSUs. This platform needs a number of modifications before it can offer competitive performance.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the C900's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Click Here To See More Results

Mediocre performance and a very high price tag doom the C900 to a last-place finish this metric.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).

Click Here To See More Results

Only the super-efficient EVGA 850 T2 registers a lower average noise output. In Win's offering takes second place, proving that it is a good choice for enthusiasts who hate noisy components.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.

Click Here To See More Results

The average efficiency score is low compared to other Platinum-rated PSUs with similar capacity, and it comes close to the levels set by more affordable 80 PLUS Gold units like XFX's.