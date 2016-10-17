In Win Classic Series C 900W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12 V, 5 V and 3.3 V) as point zero.
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
The efficiency sweet spot is between 180 and 430 W with <45 W on the minor rails; there, efficiency falls between 92% and 94%. As you can see, it drops below 90% with 660 W load. Also, heavy loads on the minor rails have a significant impact on efficiency.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
Despite the fan's low speed, we never saw alarmingly high temperatures inside of the C900.
