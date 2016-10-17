Trending

In Win Classic Series C 900W PSU Review

In Win's Classic series consists of only two members featuring 750 W and 900 W capacities. The C900 is our test subject today. Besides a great finish and good looks, it promises reliable and quiet operation, along with high efficiency.

By

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12 V, 5 V and 3.3 V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

The efficiency sweet spot is between 180 and 430 W with <45 W on the minor rails; there, efficiency falls between 92% and 94%. As you can see, it drops below 90% with 660 W load. Also, heavy loads on the minor rails have a significant impact on efficiency.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 6

Image 2 of 6

Image 3 of 6

Image 4 of 6

Image 5 of 6

Image 6 of 6

Despite the fan's low speed, we never saw alarmingly high temperatures inside of the C900.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 17 October 2016 13:44
    Does the EVGA P2 series have OTP?
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 17 October 2016 17:24
    newer batches have according to my sources. Older ones didn't have.
    Reply
  • Johan Kryger Haglert 17 October 2016 17:30
    Terrible bang for the buck you mean.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 17 October 2016 17:52
    18741010 said:
    newer batches have according to my sources. Older ones didn't have.

    Thank you much appreciated!!!!
    Reply
  • falchard 18 October 2016 01:04
    It's not a terrible buy. If you have a beautiful in-Win case, can you really tell yourself the best PSU for the price should be placed in there?
    Reply