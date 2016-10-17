Trending

In Win Classic Series C 900W PSU Review

In Win's Classic series consists of only two members featuring 750 W and 900 W capacities. The C900 is our test subject today. Besides a great finish and good looks, it promises reliable and quiet operation, along with high efficiency.

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the C900's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120 mV (+12V) and 50 mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load20.9 mV12.0 mV11.9 mV6.5 mVPass
20% Load23.5 mV13.3 mV13.2 mV7.1 mVPass
30% Load18.8 mV14.5 mV15.0 mV8.3 mVPass
40% Load18.3 mV15.8 mV16.0 mV8.4 mVPass
50% Load19.3 mV17.5 mV17.7 mV9.5 mVPass
60% Load20.5 mV19.6 mV18.9 mV10.4 mVPass
70% Load21.3 mV20.7 mV20.6 mV11.7 mVPass
80% Load21.6 mV23.1 mV21.2 mV12.6 mVPass
90% Load21.9 mV24.2 mV22.5 mV12.9 mVPass
100% Load24.1 mV26.9 mV26.4 mV17.3 mVPass
110% Load25.8 mV28.5 mV28.2 mV18.3 mVPass
Cross-Load 125.7 mV17.6 mV15.9 mV11.9 mVPass
Cross-Load 223.2 mV23.9 mV25.7 mV15.1 mVPass
Ripple suppression at +12V is very good, even under extremely harsh conditions. The minor rails could perform better, though. The competition is tough in this segment, so In Win has to perform impeccably in order to shine. 

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 17 October 2016 13:44
    Does the EVGA P2 series have OTP?
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 17 October 2016 17:24
    newer batches have according to my sources. Older ones didn't have.
    Reply
  • Johan Kryger Haglert 17 October 2016 17:30
    Terrible bang for the buck you mean.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 17 October 2016 17:52
    18741010 said:
    newer batches have according to my sources. Older ones didn't have.

    Thank you much appreciated!!!!
    Reply
  • falchard 18 October 2016 01:04
    It's not a terrible buy. If you have a beautiful in-Win case, can you really tell yourself the best PSU for the price should be placed in there?
    Reply