In Win Classic Series C 900W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the C900's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120 mV (+12V) and 50 mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|20.9 mV
|12.0 mV
|11.9 mV
|6.5 mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|23.5 mV
|13.3 mV
|13.2 mV
|7.1 mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|18.8 mV
|14.5 mV
|15.0 mV
|8.3 mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|18.3 mV
|15.8 mV
|16.0 mV
|8.4 mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|19.3 mV
|17.5 mV
|17.7 mV
|9.5 mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|20.5 mV
|19.6 mV
|18.9 mV
|10.4 mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|21.3 mV
|20.7 mV
|20.6 mV
|11.7 mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|21.6 mV
|23.1 mV
|21.2 mV
|12.6 mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|21.9 mV
|24.2 mV
|22.5 mV
|12.9 mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|24.1 mV
|26.9 mV
|26.4 mV
|17.3 mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|25.8 mV
|28.5 mV
|28.2 mV
|18.3 mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|25.7 mV
|17.6 mV
|15.9 mV
|11.9 mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|23.2 mV
|23.9 mV
|25.7 mV
|15.1 mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression at +12V is very good, even under extremely harsh conditions. The minor rails could perform better, though. The competition is tough in this segment, so In Win has to perform impeccably in order to shine.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements.
Thank you much appreciated!!!!