In Win Classic Series C 900W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the C900's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120 mV (+12V) and 50 mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 20.9 mV 12.0 mV 11.9 mV 6.5 mV Pass 20% Load 23.5 mV 13.3 mV 13.2 mV 7.1 mV Pass 30% Load 18.8 mV 14.5 mV 15.0 mV 8.3 mV Pass 40% Load 18.3 mV 15.8 mV 16.0 mV 8.4 mV Pass 50% Load 19.3 mV 17.5 mV 17.7 mV 9.5 mV Pass 60% Load 20.5 mV 19.6 mV 18.9 mV 10.4 mV Pass 70% Load 21.3 mV 20.7 mV 20.6 mV 11.7 mV Pass 80% Load 21.6 mV 23.1 mV 21.2 mV 12.6 mV Pass 90% Load 21.9 mV 24.2 mV 22.5 mV 12.9 mV Pass 100% Load 24.1 mV 26.9 mV 26.4 mV 17.3 mV Pass 110% Load 25.8 mV 28.5 mV 28.2 mV 18.3 mV Pass Cross-Load 1 25.7 mV 17.6 mV 15.9 mV 11.9 mV Pass Cross-Load 2 23.2 mV 23.9 mV 25.7 mV 15.1 mV Pass

Ripple suppression at +12V is very good, even under extremely harsh conditions. The minor rails could perform better, though. The competition is tough in this segment, so In Win has to perform impeccably in order to shine.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2