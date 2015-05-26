IPVanish VPN Service Review

Features And Specifications
Supported Encryption
|OpenVPN
|AES-256-CBC; hash algorithm: SHA256; TLS control connection supports multiple ciphers, negotiated between client and server at connection (default to DHE-RSA-AES256-SHA)
|PPTP
|MPPE128 encryption; MS-CHAPv2 authentication
|L2TP
|Tunneled with IPSec, supports multiple ciphers (AES_CBC 3DES_CBC DES_CBC DES_ECB BLOWFISH_CBC RC2_CBC CAMELLIA_CBC RC5_CBC CAST_CBC IDEA_CBC)
|Cisco IPSec
|supports multiple ciphers (AES_CBC 3DES_CBC DES_CBC DES_ECB BLOWFISH_CBC RC2_CBC CAMELLIA_CBC RC5_CBC CAST_CBC IDEA_CBC)
|IKEv2
|aes128-sha256-modp1024
MORE: Best VPN Services Of 2015MORE: The Pros And Cons Of Using A VPN Or Proxy Service
MORE: Hide My Ass! VPN Service Review
MORE: Private Internet Access VPN Service Review
MORE: TorGuard VPN Service ReviewMORE: VPN Services in the Forums