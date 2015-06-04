JMicron JMF670H SSD Controller Preview

Sequential Read
To read about our storage tests in-depth, please check out How We Test HDDs And SSDs. Four-corner testing is covered on page six.
Our test procedure starts out with a light conditioning phase, so our numbers do not always correlate with what the vendors claim in their marketing material. Specifications printed on retail packaging and webpages are sometimes called hero numbers, since the performance is measured at the best possible time, when the drive is fresh out of its box.
The three JMicron JMF670H-based products group together in the sequential read test. At first, we were surprised to see the 256GB model outperforming the 480GB version with Toshiba 15nm flash. It's possible that the lower-power M.2 interface plays some role in these results, though. This is the first time we've tested production Toshiba 15nm.
Still, as it sits in its current form, the JMF670H with L95B NAND is a bit slower at sequential reads than Phison's S8 with the same flash (as benchmarked on Patriot's Torch 240GB).
Wouldn't a much more appropriate comparison be the 1TB 2.5" 5400rpm drives that sell for about $50? 1TB HGST drive on newegg for $52(free ship) right now, first one i checked, so i didn't look for best price.
When you say, look we can buy a 128gb flash drive for only a 30% more then a 250gb 2.5inch hard drive....you vastly inflate storage the value of the ssd compared to hdd.
Dont get me wrong, would i want a $49 128gb ssd over a $35 250gb hhd as my only storage drive, yes! But, would i want the same ssd over a 1tb $52 drive as my only storage drive....no! Would i much rather have the $49 ssd AND the $52 drive as dual drives, YES!(well id much rather pay more then that and get both drives bigger tho ie 256gb and 2tb)
The choice to compare low capacity sizes revolves around OEMs and the lowest priced products. Even though a 1TB 2.5" HDD represents a great value, the OEMs will always choose a low capacity size model that shaves a few dollars off the price.
A report came out last night that stated major OEMs are now buying 128GB SSDs at $50. Sadly, I didn't have that data when I wrote this article.