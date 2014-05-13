Intel Z97 Express: Five Enthusiast Motherboards, $120 To $160

Results: Adobe Creative Suite
A one-second difference looks huge in a graph that’s only 30-seconds long, but can truthfully be as insignificant as rounding down at 29.49 seconds and up at 29.50 seconds.
A one-second difference looks huge in a graph that’s only 30-seconds long, but can truthfully be as insignificant as rounding down at 29.49 seconds and up at 29.50 seconds.
Not exactly the most comprehensive review, but here is Asus' take on NICs: http://rog.asus.com/312772014/labels/guides/tried-and-tested-why-intel-ethernet-is-still-better-for-gaming/