Build Your Own: The Customizable, Illuminated Dream Machine

We set out to build a PC with completely customizable LED lighting. And when we say the PC, we mean the whole thing. The mouse, keyboard, gamepad, enclosure, memory, fan controller, and even power supply are loaded with configurable color controls.

Gameboard And Mouse

Gameboard: Logitech G13

Considering the impressive capabilities of Mad Catz's S.T.R.I.K.E. 7, you might consider a gameboard redundant. We're including one in this build because we're more comfortable using a gameboard and mouse on a different elevation than the keyboard. Besides, the illuminated keyboard, gameboard, and mouse combo looks seriously impressive. After all, that's the point of this project.

Logitech's Gaming Software is able to assign color and brightness settings to each profile, which can then be selected on-the-fly via three dedicated buttons. Color is not only applied to key backlighting, but also to the integrated LCD display. The LCD can be set to display system resources, a clock, stopwatch, news, and applets created by developers to show in-game information. Logitech also provides an SDK so you can create your own custom applet if you want. The G13 even has 256 MB of on-board RAM for storing profiles, letting you take your preferences with you and not worry about the software.

The G13 features 25 keys and a programmable mini-joystick. Three mode buttons mean that the keys can perform up to 75 functions. And if all of that isn’t enough, macros can be programmed as well. The Logitech G13 Gameboard sells at Newegg for $74.

Mouse: Roccat Kone XTD

Even though keyboards with customizable lighting are relatively common these days, mice with this functionality are more rare. While Thermaltake offers a few models with selectable colors, Roccat's Kone XTD is the only mouse we're aware of that allows full RGB-spectrum color control. [Edit: Since publication we've learned about Mionix's NAOS 5000, with 24 selectable colors]

But the company doesn't stop with a single LED. The Kone contains four separate lights, each able to display a unique color. It also supports light effects like blinking, breathing, heartbeat, and a constantly-adjusting color flow that moves across the mouse’s lights. The speed of each effect is adjustable as well.

The Kone supports up to 22 functions and five game profiles via the most detailed control panel we've ever seen. This mouse is equipped with a 8,200 DPI laser sensor, for which the company claims a 10.8 megapixel resolution. With a polling rate of 1,000 Hz, and the ability to handle up to 30 Gs of acceleration, this mouse has more going for it than just good looks. Roccat's Kone XTD is available on Newegg for $90.

  • kingnoobe 01 February 2013 11:32
    Shame on you.. How dare you copyright stuff (at least that's what the video says).

    The case does look awesome, but it would be nice to see the video lol.
  • stoogie 01 February 2013 11:36
    iunno looks pretty lame to me, its just a couple of leds, i have 15 fans in my haf 932 and theyre all green and it glows alot more than the pc you have made here, if u want to customize, get leds/cathodes/lighting kits, and light up not only your case but the environment, or get watercooling with neon liquid of a different colour or even UV colour, make a custom glass case etc, thats how a dream 'illuminated' mod should be. for example the guy who created a glass desk which had the pc in it and was fully illuminated, THAT is what this article should be about, not about how to install a fan.
  • de5_Roy 01 February 2013 11:45
    nice build. :)
    imo custom illuminated water cooling woulda been nice too.
    the fan controller was kick-ass.
  • abbadon_34 01 February 2013 11:57
    reminds me of the combo beer holder & ash tray i had in my last comp's 5" bay

    edit: funny, that was thermaltake too
  • shikamaru31789 01 February 2013 11:57
    I'm not usually a fan of lighted setups, most of them are really gaudy looking, but I actually like your setup. Maybe I'll try to make a tasteful lighted setup like this for my next build.
  • shikamaru31789 01 February 2013 12:02
    BTW, when can we expect the Sub-$200 CPU comparison. Cleeve said we could expect it by the end of the month and it's now officially February (EST). Hope you guys post it tomorrow.
  • Rockdpm 01 February 2013 12:20
    I have the NZXT hue and its worth every dime i paid for it
  • bit_user 01 February 2013 12:22
    Stay away from blue lighting. It messes up your circadian rhythms. Blue light is how your brain knows that dawn is nearing. Whenever there's a blue LED on a device I use late at night, I put tape over it.
  • slomo4sho 01 February 2013 12:24
    shikamaru31789BTW, when can we expect the Sub-$200 CPU comparison. Cleeve said we could expect it by the end of the month and it's now officially February (EST). Hope you guys post it tomorrow.
    I am looking forward to this as well... considering its been over two weeks since the best of Jan 2013 list that mentions this was posted.
  • Rockdpm 01 February 2013 12:26
    There is a CPU cooler you can adjust the colors on.. Its called the CM V6GT...
