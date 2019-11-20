MSI Optix G27C4 Curved Monitor Review: 165Hz, Vibrant Color, Low Price

MSI Optix G27C4 deals MSI Optix G27C4 Full HD 27"... Currys PC World £249 View PERIPHERIQUE GAMING MSI OPTIX... Amazon Prime £249 View

Viewing Angles

The G27C4’s viewing angles are typical of VA monitors; although, some screens (like the Aorus CV27F and CV27Q) retain a little more brightness when viewed from 45 degrees to the sides. At that angle, the G27C4 is about 50% less bright with a clear shift to red. The same tint exists in the vertical view, with a significant reduction in gamma that washes out detail. If you use multiple G27C4s, we suggest turning them more inward, rather than following the curve radius, so your eye is equally distant from all screen points.

Screen Uniformity

Our Optix G27C4 posted one of the best black uniformity results we’ve seen of late. There is no hint of glow or bleed or any hotspots. We measured a slight rise in brightness in the lower-left corner, but even with the room’s lights off, we couldn’t see a problem. This is excellent performance and demonstrates solid quality control from MSI.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

You can see that not all 165Hz monitors are created equal. Though we doubt anyone will actually see the speed difference between the G27C4 and CV27F, there is a certain quality that is sometimes felt rather than seen when playing twitchy first-person shooters. But for casual or mainstream gaming you should have no complaints. Its response time coupled with a low input lag score meant control inputs flowed smoothly with no blur or stutter when we were fragging in our favorite titles. And adaptive refresh kept things together equally well whether we were using FreeSync or G-Sync (unofficially).

