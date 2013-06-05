Kaser Net'sPC2 YF810-8G Review: $100 For An Android Nettop?

Beyond The Benchmarks: UI Lag And More

UI Lag

While the benchmarks show that the Kaser is of highly-questionable value, there’s a whole lot more ugliness that they don’t show. One thing that kills the user experience faster than poor frame rates and slow-loading webpages is UI lag. Although benchmarks cannot quantify this occurrence, a video is worth a thousand words:

As you can see, the Kaser is slow to respond to input. Nearly every time you interact with the YF810-8G, there is a noticeably bothersome wait period. This happens when you click on a link, open an app, press a key, return to the home screen, close an app, switch apps, go back, and so on. Yes folks, this type of constant, pervasive delay goes from irksome to irritating to infuriating in no time flat. UI lag is no laughing matter. In a nutshell, it renders the Net'sPC2 YF810-8G effectively unusable.

While most of the benchmark results in relation to the comparison devices speak for themselves, after you factor in UI lag, there is one odd man out. Even though the LG Optimus S generally tests worse than the Kaser, its tiny screen and lighter OS save the day in actual usage, making the half-priced burner more fluid to use than the Net'sPC2. Throw in the fact that the burner is half the price of the YF810-8G (not including a display), yet still bests the Kaser in user experience and real-world Web browsing, and we’re quickly running out of reasons to buy this product.

HTPC Usage

For those of you thinking that the YF810-8G will make a cheap Netflix box, think again. There are several problems with this. First, Android was never intended for use on the large screen, and the version that ships in the Kaser is limited to 720p. Yup. Remember those monitor settings on page three? All those resolutions, right? Wrong. Anything beyond 720p (1280x720) is up-scaled. Doh!

Unless you’re still rocking a 720p HDTV, the Kaser won’t produce a very good picture. But wait, it gets worse. Even set to 720p on a 720p screen, the Kaser lacks the hardware decoding chops needed to handle HD playback from Netflix. So, for most of us, that would be a 720p image up-scaled to 1080p, playing back in standard-def. It looks absolutely horrendous.

Besides, the Kaser comes with wired peripherals, so then you’re talking about spending at least another $30 for a decent quality wireless keyboard/trackpad combo. If a media streamer is your intent, forget it. You’re much better off saving some cash and getting a set-top HD streaming box. For just slightly more than the YF810-8G, you can get one that also includes a Blu-ray player.

Server Usage

Considering the limited stage of Linux for ARM, and the Kaser’s system specs, this thing can’t even be re-purposed as a simple server. Any of the beige boxen in your garage are better suited for that. And that about wraps it up. We’re officially out of conceivable uses for this product.