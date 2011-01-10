P67 Motherboard Roundup: Nine $150-200 Boards

The Future Of Mid-Priced Performance
Before you buy a new Sandy Bridge-based platform, check out the recent news about Intel's recall of its Cougar Point chipsets.
Right now, anyone who just bought anything with an LGA 1156 interface is probably kicking themselves. Intel’s new Core i3/i5/i7-2000-series processors have the highest per clock, per-core performance we’ve ever seen. And better yet, the unlocked K-series models support the highest air-cooled overclocks we’ve ever seen. Within “normal” cooling limits, these processors even stand a chance of outgunning Intel’s ultra-expensive six-core chips, and the performance picture isn't even a contest in games that cannot use more than four cores.
The need for a new motherboard might be a slap in the face for anyone who sank significant cash into an LGA 1156-based platform thinking it might be upgradable for a while. But those who chose to wait, holding on to an older Core 2 Quad or a slower Phenom II, did so for good reason.
Nine products will make this a long review, so rather than discuss those things already covered by Chris and Patrick, let's jump straight to a features comparison.
|Motherboard Features
|ASRock P67 Extreme4
|Asus P8P67 Pro
|Biostar TP67XE
|PCB Revision
|1.07
|1.01
|5.0
|Chipset
|Intel P67 Express
|Intel P67 Express
|Intel P67 Express
|Voltage Regulator
|Ten Phases
|Twelve Phases
|Ten Phases
|BIOS
|M1.20A (12/14/2010)
|0803 (11/23/2010)
|A2 (11/12/2010)
|100.0 MHz BCLK
|100.4 MHz (+0.4%)
|100.0 MHz (+0.0%)
|100.1 (+0.1%)
|Clock Generator
|P67 Integrated
|P67 Integrated
|P67 Integrated
|Internal Interfaces
|PCIe x16
|3 (x16/x0/x4 or x8/x8/x4)
|3 (x16/x0/x4 or x8/x8/x4)
|2 (x16/x0 or x8/x8)
|PCIe x1/x4
|2/0
|2/0 (Shared with x4)
|2/0
|Legacy PCI
|2
|2
|2
|USB 2.0
|3 (6-ports)
|3 (6-ports)
|3 (6-ports)
|USB 3.0
|1 (2-ports)
|1 (2-ports)
|None
|IEEE-1394
|1
|1
|1
|Serial Port
|1
|None
|1
|Parallel Port
|None
|None
|None
|Floppy
|Yes
|No
|No
|Ultra-ATA 133
|None
|None
|None
|SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|4
|4
|3
|SATA 6.0 Gb/s
|4
|4
|2
|4-Pin Fan
|2
|2
|1
|3-Pin Fan
|4
|2
|2
|FP-Audio
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|CD-Audio
|No
|No
|No
|S/PDIF I/O
|Output Only
|Output Only
|Output Only
|Power Button
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Reset Button
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|CLR_CMOS Button
|Jumper Only
|Jumper Only
|Jumper Only
|Diagnostics Panel
|Numeric
|Pass/Fail LEDs
|Numeric
|I/O Panel Connectors
|P/S 2
|2
|2
|1
|USB 2.0
|6
|6
|6
|USB 3.0
|2
|2
|2
|IEEE-1394
|1
|1
|1
|Network
|Single
|Single
|Single
|eSATA
|1
|2
|1
|CLR_CMOS Button
|Yes
|No
|No
|Digital Audio Out
|Optical + Coaxial
|Optical + Coaxial
|Optical + Coaxial
|Digital Audio In
|None
|None
|None
|Analog Audio
|6
|6
|6
|Other Devices
|None
|Bluetooth Transceiver
|None
|Mass Storage Controllers
|Chipset SATA
|2 x SATA 6Gb/s 4 x SATA 3Gb/s
|2 x SATA 6Gb/s 4 x SATA 3Gb/s
|2 x SATA 6Gb/s 3 x SATA 3Gb/s 1 x eSATA 3Gb/s
|Chipset RAID Modes
|0, 1, 5, 10
|0, 1, 5, 10
|0, 1, 5, 10
|Add-In SATA
|Marvell 9120 PCIe 1 x SATA 6Gb/s 1 x SATA/eSATA shared
|Marvell 9120 PCIe 2 x SATA 6Gb/sJMicron JMB362 2 x eSATA 3Gb/s
|None
|Add-In Ultra ATA
|None
|None
|None
|USB 3.0
|2 x EtronTech EJ168A
|2 x NEC D720200F1
|1 x NEC D720200F1
|IEEE-1394
|VT6315N PCIe 2 x 400 Mb/s
|VT6308P PCI 2 x 400 Mb/s
|VT6315N PCIe 2 x 400 Mb/s
|Gigabit Ethernet
|Primary LAN
|RTL8111E PCIe
|Intel WG82579V PHY
|RTL8111DL PCIe
|Secondary LAN
|None
|None
|None
|Audio
|HD Audio Codec
|ALC892
|ALC892
|ALC892
|DDL/DTS Connect
|None
|None
|None
|Motherboard Features
|ECS P67H2-A2
|Foxconn P67A-S
|Gigabyte P67A-UD4
|PCB Revision
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|Chipset
|Intel P67 Express
|Intel P67 Express
|Intel P67 Express
|Voltage Regulator
|Nine Phases
|Four Phases
|14 Phases
|BIOS
|101022BS (10/22/2010)
|AF46F1016 (11/22/2010)
|F2 (10/22/2010)
|100.0 MHz BCLK
|99.8 (-0.2%)
|99.8 (-0.2%)
|99.8 (-0.2%)
|Clock Generator
|P67 Integrated
|P67 Integrated
|P67 Integrated
|Internal Interfaces
|PCIe x16
|2 (x16/x0 or x8/x8)
|2 (x16/x0 or x8/x8)
|2 (x16/x0 or x8/x8)
|PCIe x1/x4
|1/0
|3/0
|3/0
|Legacy PCI
|2
|2
|2
|USB 2.0
|3 (6-ports)
|3 (6-ports)
|3 (6-ports)
|USB 3.0
|1 (2-ports)
|None
|1 (2-ports)
|IEEE-1394
|None
|None
|None
|Serial Port
|1
|1
|1
|Parallel Port
|None
|None
|None
|Floppy
|No
|No
|No
|Ultra-ATA 133
|None
|1 (2-drives)
|None
|SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|4
|4
|4
|SATA 6.0 Gb/s
|4
|2
|2
|4-Pin Fan
|1
|3
|2
|3-Pin Fan
|2
|0
|2
|FP-Audio
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|CD-Audio
|No
|No
|No
|S/PDIF I/O
|Output Only
|No
|Output Only
|Power Button
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Reset Button
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|CLR_CMOS Button
|Jumper Only
|Jumper Only
|Jumper Only
|Diagnostics Panel
|Numeric
|Numeric
|None
|I/O Panel Connectors
|P/S 2
|1
|1
|1
|USB 2.0
|8
|6
|8
|USB 3.0
|2
|2
|2
|IEEE-1394
|None
|None
|None
|Network
|Dual (w/Teaming)
|Single
|Single
|eSATA
|2
|2
|2
|CLR_CMOS Button
|Yes
|No
|No
|Digital Audio Out
|Optical
|Optical + Coaxial
|Optical + Coaxial
|Digital Audio In
|None
|None
|None
|Analog Audio
|5
|6
|6
|Other Devices
|None
|None
|None
|Mass Storage Controllers
|Chipset SATA
|2 x SATA 6Gb/s 4 x SATA 3Gb/s
|2 x SATA 6Gb/s 4 x SATA 3Gb/s
|2 x SATA 6Gb/s 4 x SATA 3Gb/s
|Chipset RAID Modes
|0, 1, 5, 10
|0, 1, 5, 10
|0, 1, 5, 10
|Add-In SATA
|2 x Marvell 9128 PCIe 2 x SATA 6Gb/s 2 x eSATA 6Gb/s 2 x RAID 0, 1
|Marvell 6121 PCIe 2 x eSATA 3Gb/s
|Marvell 9128 PCIe 2 x eSATA 6Gb/s 2 x RAID 0, 1
|Add-In Ultra ATA
|None
|Marvell 6121 PCIe
|None
|USB 3.0
|2 x EtronTech EJ168A
|1 x NEC D720200F1
|2 x NEC D720200F1
|IEEE-1394
|None
|None
|None
|Gigabit Ethernet
|Primary LAN
|RTL8111E PCIe
|RTL8111E PCIe
|RTL8111E PCIe
|Secondary LAN
|RTL8111E PCIe
|None
|None
|Audio
|HD Audio Codec
|ALC892
|ALC888S
|ALC892
|DDL/DTS Connect
|None
|None
|Dolby Digital Live
|Motherboard Features
|Intel DP67BG
|Jetway HI08
|MSI P67A-GD65
|PCB Revision
|01
|0.1
|2.0
|Northbridge
|Intel P67 Express
|Intel P67 Express
|Intel P67 Express
|Voltage Regulator
|Eight Phases
|14 Phases
|Eight Phases
|BIOS
|1780 (11/29/2010)
|T07 (11/30/2010)
|1.5B2
|100.0 MHz BCLK
|99.8 MHz (-0.20%)
|99.8 MHz (-0.20%)
|99.8 MHz (-0.20%)
|Clock Generator
|P67 Integrated
|P67 Integrated
|P67 Integrated
|Internal Interfaces
|PCIe x16
|2 (x16/x0 or x8/x8)
|3 (x16/x0/x4 or x8/x8/x4)
|2 (x16/x0 or x8/x8)
|PCIe x1/x4
|3/0
|1/0
|3/0
|Legacy PCI
|2
|2
|2
|USB 2.0
|3 (6-ports)
|2 (4-ports)
|1 (2-ports)
|USB 3.0
|None
|None
|1 (2-ports)
|IEEE-1394
|1
|None
|1
|Serial Port
|None
|1
|1
|Parallel Port
|None
|1
|None
|Floppy
|No
|No
|No
|Ultra-ATA 133
|None
|None
|None
|SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|4
|4
|4
|SATA 6.0 Gb/s
|2
|2
|4
|4-Pin Fan
|4
|1
|1
|3-Pin Fan
|0
|1
|4
|FP-Audio
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|CD-Audio
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|S/PDIF I/O
|Output Only
|Output Only
|Output Only
|Power Button
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Reset Button
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|CLR_CMOS Button
|Config Mode Jumper
|Jumper Only
|Jumper Only
|Diagnostics Panel
|Numeric
|Numeric
|None
|I/O Panel Connectors
|P/S 2
|None
|1
|1
|USB 2.0
|8
|8
|8
|USB 3.0
|2
|2
|2
|IEEE-1394
|1
|None
|1
|Network
|Single
|Single
|Single
|eSATA
|1
|None
|2
|CLR_CMOS Button
|Back To BIOS
|Yes
|Yes
|Digital Audio Out
|Optical
|Optical + Coaxial
|Optical + Coaxial
|Digital Audio In
|None
|None
|None
|Analog Audio
|5
|6
|6
|Other Devices
|None
|None
|None
|Mass Storage Controllers
|Chipset SATA
|2 x SATA 6Gb/s 4 x SATA 3Gb/s
|2 x SATA 6Gb/s 4 x SATA 3Gb/s
|2 x SATA 6Gb/s 4 x SATA 3Gb/s
|Chipset RAID Modes
|0, 1, 5, 10
|0, 1, 5, 10
|0, 1, 5, 10
|Add-In SATA
|Marvell 6111 PCIe 1 x eSATA 3Gb/s
|None
|Marvell 9128 PCIe 2 x SATA 6Gb/s (RAID)JMicron JMB362 PCIe 2 x eSATA 3Gb/s
|Add-In Ultra ATA
|None
|None
|None
|USB 3.0
|NEC D720200F1
|ASMedia ASM1042
|2 x NEC D720200F1
|IEEE-1394
|TSB43AB22A PCI 2 x 400 Mb/s
|None
|VIA VT6308P PCI 2 x 400 Mb/s
|Gigabit Ethernet
|Primary LAN
|Intel WG82579V PHY
|Intel WG82579LM PHY
|RTL8111E PCIe
|Secondary LAN
|None
|None
|None
|Audio
|HD Audio Codec
|Realtek ALC892
|ALC888
|Realtek ALC892
|DDL/DTS Connect
|Unspecified
|None
|None
I'm just missing benchmarks like SATA/USB speeds etc. Please Tom's get those numbers for us!
1. SLI "support". Do not understand why end-user has to pay for mythical SLI "sertification" (all latest Intel chips support SLI by definition) and a SLI bridge coming with the board (at least 75% of end users would never need one). The bridge should come with NVIDIA cards (same as with AMD ones). Also, in x8/x8 PCIe configuration nearly all NVIDIA cards (exept for low-end ones) will loose at least 12% productivity - with top cards that is about $100 spent for nothing (AMD cards would not see that difference). So, If those cards are coming as SLI-"sertified" they have to be, in the worst case, equipped by NVIDIA NF200 chip (though, I would not recommend to by cards with this PCIe v.1.1 bridge). As even NVIDIA GF110 cards really need less than 1GB/s bandwidth (all other NVIDIA and AMD - less than 0.8GB/s)and secondary cards in SLI/CrossFire use no more than 1/4 of that, a normal PCIe v.2.0 switch (costing less than thrown away with x8/x8 SLI money) will nicely support three "Graphics only" x16 slots, fully-functional x8 slot and will provide bandwidth enough to support one PCIe v.2.0 x4 (or 4 x x1) slot(s)/device(s).
2. Do not understand the author euphoria of mass use of Marvell "SATA 6G" chips. The PCIe x1 chip might not be "SATA 6G" by definision, as it woud newer be able to provide more than 470GB/s (which is far from the standard 600GB/s) - so, I'd recommend to denote tham as 3G+ or 6G-. As it is shown in the upper section, there is enough bandwidth for real 6G solution (PCIe x8 LSISAS 2008 or x4 LSISAS 2004). Yes, will be a bit more expensive, but do not see the reason to have a palliative solutions on $200+ mobos.