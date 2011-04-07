AMD Radeon HD 6450 Review: Caicos Cometh

Test Setup And Benchmarks
All of the competing cards are included in our benchmarks: the Radeon HD 5450, Radeon HD 5550, GeForce GT 220 DDR2, and GeForce GT 430. Due to the almost humorously-short notice given for this review, we had to simulate the DDR2 version of the GeForce GT 220 by underclocking the memory on a DDR3-equipped card.
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge)Overclocked to 4.0 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled.
|Motherboard
|Asus P8P67 Pro, Intel P67 Chipset
|Memory
|OCZ PC3-16000, 2 x 2 GB, 1333 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-20-1T
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics Cards
|Asus ENGT 430 1 GB DDR3700/1400 MHz Core/Shaders, 800 MHz Memory (1600 MT/s effective)
|Gigabyte GV-N220OC-1GIUnderclocked to simulate GeForce GT 220 DDR2:625/1350 MHz Core/Shaders, 450 MHz Memory (900 MT/s effective)
|Asus EAH5450 Silent 1 GB DDR2 650 MHz Core, 400 MHz Memory (800 MT/s effective)
|HIS Radeon HD 5550 1 GB DDR3 550 MHz Core, 900 MHz Memory (1800 MT/s effective)
|AMD Radeon HD 6450 512 MB GDDR5750 MHz Core, 900 MHz Memory (3600 MT/s effective)
|Power Supply
|ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W, ATX12V, EPS12V
|CPU Cooler
|Cooler Master Hyper TX 2
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce: 267.59 BetaRadeon: Catalyst 11.4 Beta
|Games
|Crysis 2
|High Quality setting, No AA, 60 second gameplay, FRAPS
|Left4Dead2
|Highest Detail Settings, vsync disabled, No AA, 8xAF, FRAPS
|F1 2010
|Medium Settings, No AA, Steam version, in-game benchmark, DX9 Rendering
|Metro 2033
|DiectX 9, Low Detail, 4x AF, advanced PhysX disabled.
|H.A.W.X. 2
|Highest settings, DirectX 11 tessellation disabled, built-in benchmark
|3DMark 11
|Performance Preset, 1680x1050
Anyway, I would argue that gaming performance definitely isn't at the top of peoples priority list when purchasing a card in this price range. People tend to purchase $60 cards for low power, cool, and quiet media PC operation. And at least in this category the HD6450 offers solid competition for the GT430.
Still waiting on the French dev team to let me know when it's going to unbreak that feature that previously worked fine ;-)
Maybe you should try not making baseless assumptions. Nvidia's graphics cards are overpriced and weaker than AMD's at just about every possible price point. The GTX 550 Ti is a failure, and as you pointed out yourself, even this new AMD HTPC offering offers solid competition for the GT430.
