AMD Radeon HD 6450 Review: Caicos Cometh

AMD populates the entry-level tier with its new Radeon HD 6450, based on the Caicos graphics processor. Does this board have what it takes to stand out in the crowded sub-$100 market and vie for a spot in your next home theater PC?

Test Setup And Benchmarks

All of the competing cards are included in our benchmarks: the Radeon HD 5450, Radeon HD 5550, GeForce GT 220 DDR2, and GeForce GT 430. Due to the almost humorously-short notice given for this review, we had to simulate the DDR2 version of the GeForce GT 220 by underclocking the memory on a DDR3-equipped card.  

Test Hardware
ProcessorIntel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge)Overclocked to 4.0 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled.
MotherboardAsus P8P67 Pro, Intel P67 Chipset
MemoryOCZ PC3-16000, 2 x 2 GB, 1333 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-20-1T
Hard DriveWestern Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
Graphics CardsAsus ENGT 430 1 GB DDR3700/1400 MHz Core/Shaders, 800 MHz Memory (1600 MT/s effective)
Gigabyte GV-N220OC-1GIUnderclocked to simulate GeForce GT 220 DDR2:625/1350 MHz Core/Shaders, 450 MHz Memory (900 MT/s effective)
Asus EAH5450 Silent 1 GB DDR2 650 MHz Core, 400 MHz Memory (800 MT/s effective)
HIS Radeon HD 5550 1 GB DDR3 550 MHz Core, 900 MHz Memory (1800 MT/s effective)
AMD Radeon HD 6450 512 MB GDDR5750 MHz Core, 900 MHz Memory (3600 MT/s effective)
Power SupplyePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W, ATX12V, EPS12V
CPU CoolerCooler Master Hyper TX 2
System Software And Drivers
Operating SystemMicrosoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
DirectXDirectX 11
Graphics DriverGeForce: 267.59 BetaRadeon: Catalyst 11.4 Beta
Games
Crysis 2High Quality setting, No AA, 60 second gameplay, FRAPS
Left4Dead2Highest Detail Settings, vsync disabled, No AA, 8xAF, FRAPS
F1 2010Medium Settings, No AA, Steam version, in-game benchmark, DX9 Rendering
Metro 2033DiectX 9, Low Detail,  4x AF, advanced PhysX disabled.
H.A.W.X. 2Highest settings, DirectX 11 tessellation disabled, built-in benchmark
3DMark 11Performance Preset, 1680x1050
  • mikenygmail 07 April 2011 12:26
    AMD is destroying Nvidia in every possible way, and it's only a matter of time before AMD catches up to and surpassed Intel again!
  • aznguy0028 07 April 2011 12:35
    Toms, when are you going to fix your thumbs up/down rating thing?
  • dragonsqrrl 07 April 2011 12:46
    mikenygmailAMD is destroying Nvidia in every possible way, and it's only a matter of time before AMD catches up to and surpassed Intel again!hmm... that's not exactly the impression I got after actually reading the review. Maybe you should try do the same. So Nvidia is getting destroyed because an ultra low-end discrete graphics card from AMD offers decent HTPC performance in comparison to the GT430? lol... And where did that thing about Intel come from?

    Anyway, I would argue that gaming performance definitely isn't at the top of peoples priority list when purchasing a card in this price range. People tend to purchase $60 cards for low power, cool, and quiet media PC operation. And at least in this category the HD6450 offers solid competition for the GT430.
  • cangelini 07 April 2011 12:56
    aznguy0028Toms, when are you going to fix your thumbs up/down rating thing?
    Still waiting on the French dev team to let me know when it's going to unbreak that feature that previously worked fine ;-)
  • rolli59 07 April 2011 13:52
    Nice to see such a big performance leap on the low range cards.
  • ScrewySqrl 07 April 2011 14:16
    It would have been interesting to add your i5-2500K on its own to the comparison chart. The HD3000 has been favorably compared to the 5450 in the past, so how would it compare with the new 6450?
    Reply
  • machvelocy 07 April 2011 14:46
    just curious... will there be "hybrid crossfire" when this card is paired by a llano?
  • Jarmo 07 April 2011 14:47
    So this doesn't require a power connector? Because that's a big thing when suggesting a replacement card for a couple of years old supermarket PC with an unknown but underpowered power supply. Seems this would fit the bill, being low-power, cheap & quiet.
  • mikenygmail 07 April 2011 15:17
    dragonsqrrlhmm... that's not exactly the impression I got after actually reading the review. Maybe you should try do the same. So Nvidia is getting destroyed because an ultra low-end discrete graphics card from AMD offers decent HTPC performance in comparison to the GT430? lol... And where did that thing about Intel come from?Anyway, I would argue that gaming performance definitely isn't at the top of peoples priority list when purchasing a card in this price range. People tend to purchase $60 cards for low power, cool, and quiet media PC operation. And at least in this category the HD6450 offers solid competition for the GT430.
    Maybe you should try not making baseless assumptions. Nvidia's graphics cards are overpriced and weaker than AMD's at just about every possible price point. The GTX 550 Ti is a failure, and as you pointed out yourself, even this new AMD HTPC offering offers solid competition for the GT430.

    It was totally ridiculous for tomshardware to post the "Best Graphics Card for the Money" article the day before the AMD 6990 article, (to exclude AMD's new flag ship card) and then even more ridiculous to title the article "AMD Radeon HD 6990 4 GB Review: Antilles Makes (Too Much) Noise." This site obviously favors Nvidia and is paid well to do so, I'm just leveling the playing field a bit.

    Also, don't use "lol" and limit your "..." usage, it makes you look bad.
  • mikenygmail 07 April 2011 15:20
    Minor correction of my first post: AMD is destroying Nvidia in every possible way, and it's only a matter of time before AMD catches up to and surpasses Intel again!
