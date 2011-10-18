The Radeon HD 6950 Sweet Spot: Five 1 GB Cards Rounded-Up

Efficiency And Performance Value

Gigabyte had the best performance, while HIS has the lowest heat and power consumption. How will this play out in a comparison of performance to power?

MSI emerges as the true efficiency leader by taking second place in both performance and power savings.

On the other hand, it could take a while for MSI’s buyers to save enough on their power bill (compared to Gigabyte) to justify the Power Edition OC’s added cost.

By matching Gigabyte at $240, Sapphire's stock-frequency card takes second place in bang-for-the-buck.