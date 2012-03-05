AMD Radeon HD 7870 And 7850 Review: Pitcairn Gets Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Aliens Vs. Predator
Aliens Vs. Predator is another DirectX 11-based benchmark with features like tessellation and HDAO:
The Radeon HD 7800s deliver predictable performance.
However, Radeon HD 6970 raises eyebrows by besting the GeForce GTX 580 and approaching AMD’s Radeon HD 7950.
Looking at the performance graphs, 7870 performs very close to 7950 which has 40% more SPs and a 384 bit memory interface. I think AMD reduced the performance of 79xx series on purpose so that they can release a better card just before the launch of Kepler.
It is there in the first page. "you won’t be able to buy the card until at least March 19th, AMD tells us."
what a card !!!
DAY 1 BUY !