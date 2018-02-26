Seasonic Prime Titanium Fanless 600W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

As expected from a PSU with such high-end ratings, there is a region where efficiency exceeds 94% with 115V input. This spot is between 230W and 340W at +12V, with load on the minor rails staying below 35W.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 13 Image 2 of 13 Image 3 of 13 Image 4 of 13 Image 5 of 13 Image 6 of 13 Image 7 of 13 Image 8 of 13 Image 9 of 13 Image 10 of 13 Image 11 of 13 Image 12 of 13 Image 13 of 13

The SSR-600TL's hottest part is its +12V heat sink, where we measure over 100°C in one spot. Other components demonstrate much lower temperatures, and the filtering caps don't seem to be taking much stress.



MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content