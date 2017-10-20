Seasonic Focus Plus 750 Gold PSU Review

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the SSR-750FX's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

Under normal loads, the Seasonic platform isn't as efficient as its competition. For instance, compared to Corsair's RM750x, the difference is notable. Even the similarly-priced TX750M achieves higher efficiency.

The situation improves under light loads, where Seasonic's platform takes the lead from Corsair's TX750M. However, the RM750x is still ahead of the SSR-750FX.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the SSR-750FX's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.205A 0.493A 0.482A 0.195A 19.665 68.239% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.750 12.115V 5.017V 3.308V 5.121V 28.818 115.20V 2 2.433A 0.991A 0.997A 0.391A 39.753 79.148% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.884 12.120V 5.015V 3.305V 5.114V 50.226 115.20V 3 3.665A 1.487A 1.509A 5.106A 59.862 83.966% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.938 12.124V 5.013V 3.304V 5.106V 71.293 115.20V 4 4.880A 1.996A 1.995A 0.780A 79.756 86.353% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.959 12.128V 5.012V 3.303V 5.099V 92.360 115.21V

With a 20W load, we would like to see over 70% efficiency. Under 40W of load, it would be nice to go over 80%. But this PSU only breaks the 80% mark in the last two tests. The fan doesn't spin during any of these tests, so noise is kept to a minimum.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.101A 0.519 74.143% 0.109 5.126V 0.700 115.37V 2 0.251A 1.287 76.744% 0.219 5.123V 1.677 115.38V 3 0.542A 2.771 77.968% 0.329 5.116V 3.554 115.38V 4 1.002A 5.113 78.085% 0.400 5.105V 6.548 115.34V 5 1.501A 7.647 78.246% 0.436 5.094V 9.773 115.34V 6 3.001A 15.153 76.176% 0.485 5.049V 19.892 115.33V

The 5VSB rail isn't as efficient as we expected, particularly since Seasonic typically uses highly efficient 5VSB circuits in its designs.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.114V 5.019V 3.309V 5.127V 7.403 0.447 115.2V Standby 0.046 0.008 115.4V

Vampire power remains at very low levels under both voltage inputs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 6 dB(A) during testing (actually it is much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

The fan's passive mode doesn't last long. Then, it spins slowly, remaining in the 10-15 dB(A) range. With more than 490W on the +12V rail, the fan starts to make its presence felt. As the load exceeds 550W, output noise exceeds 40 dB(A). Beyond 620W load on the +12V rail, the situation gets serious, and the fan generates more than 45 dB(A).



