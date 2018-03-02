SilverStone Redline Series RL06 Case Review: Slick Budget Chassis

The Redline RL06 is a super choice for performance enthusiasts on a budget, if you can overlook its few shortcomings. It might not have all the features of a premium chassis, but thermal performance is top-notch, and it is priced to sell.

Features & Specifications

A name synonymous with quality and innovative design, SilverStone Technology is back with another Redline Series chassis. Founded in 2003, the company offers a complete line of power supplies, coolers, fans, and accessories to fill its well-known chassis. Its Redline Series RL06 is the subject of today's evaluation.

Four versions of the RL06 chassis are available, in two color combinations. The most basic version is equipped with an acrylic window (with a model name tagged with a "W"). The next step up is an acrylic windowed case with three LED intake fans ("PRO"). After that, there is a version with a tempered glass side panel ("G"), and the peak model is a case with a tempered-glass side panel and three LED intake fans ("GP"). The chassis we have here today is the white-and-silver PRO version equipped with an acrylic window and three 120mm LED intake fans.

The first thing you will notice about SilverStone's RL06 is the lustrous, high-gloss white paint job on the exterior of the chassis. Regardless of which exterior color combination you choose, all RL06 models feature a matte black interior. In this case (figuratively and literally), the contrasting black interior looks great and adds to the overall appeal.

The Redline RL06 features steel construction with a plastic front panel and measures 477x200x455mm (HWD) and weighs 13.9 lbs. Much of the top panel is covered by a magnetic metal-mesh filter. Directly under the filter is a perforated area that has mounting locations for two 120mm or 140mm fans.

The leading edge of the top panel is home to two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports, headphone and microphone jacks, a hard drive activity LED, and a power button. The plastic front panel is covered entirely by a metal mesh insert. Directly behind the front face, you will find mounting locations for three 120mm intake fans and a large removable filter that clips into place.

As previously mentioned, this version of the RL06 features a 14" x 12" acrylic side panel window for showing off your system components. Care must be taken when cleaning the window, as even the microfiber towel we used to clean the window left abrasion marks on the acrylic surface. The opposite side of the chassis is equipped with a solid-metal side panel. Both side panels are held in place by standard plastic-covered thumbscrews.

The bottom of the case has a filtered hole for power-supply ventilation and four rectangular plastic feet. The rear of the chassis is home to seven expansion-card slots, an exhaust-fan mounting location (in our model, fitted with a 120mm fan), the motherboard I/O area, and an opening for a bottom-mounted PSU.

The RL06 is equipped with a basic fan-filtration system that, for the most part, does a decent job of keeping dirt and debris out of your system. The top filter, which we mentioned earlier, is magnetic and therefore easily removable. The large plastic filter in the front of the chassis clips into place behind the front panel. This ease of access makes cleaning and maintaining these two filters a breeze. Conversely, the bottom filter requires turning the entire chassis on its side to remove the filter.

