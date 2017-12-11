Trending

SilverStone Strider Titanium ST1500-TI PSU Review

By

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing

EMC, EMI & EMS Acronyms

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC): The ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the operation of other close-by devices.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI): This represents the electromagnetic energy a device emits, which can cause problems in other close-by devices if it is too high.

Electromagnetic Immunity (EMS): Tolerance to electromagnetic emissions.

Equipment & Standards

To properly measure the EMI that a device emits, you need special equipment defined by the CISPR 16-1-1 specification. To learn more about our EMI testing equipment, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

In order to minimize EMI noise, some standards have been established. The corresponding standards for Information Technology products are CISPR 22 and its derivative EN 55022. In the EU, every product featuring the "CE" marking has to comply with EN 55022. Both CISPR 22 and EN 55022 divide devices into two classes, A and B. B-class equipment is for domestic environments, so its allowed EMI emissions are significantly lower than for A-class devices.

CISPR / EN55022 Limits

CISRP 22/ EN 55022 Class A Conducted EMI Limit
Frequency of Emission (MHz)Conducted Limit (dBuV)
Quasi-peakAverage
0.15 - 0.507966
0.50 - 30.07360
CISPR 22/ EN 55022 Class B Conducted EMI Limit
Frequency of Emission (MHz)Conducted Limit (dBuV)
Quasi-peakAverage
0.15 - 0.5066 - 5656 - 46
0.50 - 5.005646
5.00 - 30.006050

EMI Results - Average Detector

EMI Results - Peak Detector

As you can see in our screenshots, the ST1500-TI passes all of our EMI tests without a problem.


5 Comments
  • berezini.2013 11 December 2017 20:39
    This is the season to be mining. Its winter and those that do mine should be doing so to keep the house warm during peak winter season if not to earn extra cash to go under the tree then to at least help lower their heating bill. -evil grin- actually im trying to promote people to buy more graphics cards because when all this fake coin crashes it will be raining graphics cards cheap everywhere!
    Reply
  • jihtu 12 December 2017 08:33
    Yeah, when it crashes - who knows, maybe it only crashes in 10 years, maybe it wont? Dont be so cynical
    Reply
  • wesley_agina 13 December 2017 11:42
    I had not noticed the absence of a power switch, someone could have sent an uncompleted one, otherwise looks great.
    Reply
  • Jean-Yves 14 December 2017 18:00
    No power switch? Who will buy this?
    Reply
  • berezini.2013 31 January 2018 00:50
    its been what couple weeks... and already someone jacked 500mil? people are not stupid as you think to keep fake digital money as real money.
    Reply