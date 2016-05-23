SilverStone Strider Titanium ST60F-TI PSU Review

The SilverStone ST60F-TI features compact dimensions and silent operation, along with Titanium efficiency and a fully modular cabling design. Its notable downsides are the extremely high price and the lower than required hold-up time. In addition, with better ripple suppression at +12V its performance score would be much higher. Currently there is no other Titanium unit with 600W max power available on the market, especially with such small dimensions, so the ST60F-TI plays alone in the field.

Introduction

SilverStone is putting a lot of effort into building PSUs with high power density, and its new Strider Titanium line is a clear example of this since its members feature a shallow depth of just 150mm. The OEM of these units is SilverStone's favorite, Enhance Electronics. Apparently, Titanium-class efficiency is the new hotness, and every company competing in the PSU space has to have a product able to satisfy the 80 PLUS organization's strictest standard.

That's easier said than done though; a sophisticated platform is needed, along with expensive parts. As a result, Titanium-rated units cost way more than Gold or even Platinum ones. So if you don't want to pay a premium price, then you'd better shop for a good Platinum-rated unit. They're only a little less efficient than 80 PLUS Titanium PSUs, but they're a lot more affordable. Unfortunately, until a new 80 PLUS certification is released, don't expect the top tier to drop in price.

It's also true that analog circuits have reached their limits, and it is really hard to squeeze higher efficiency levels out of them. Only the use of digital circuits will allow for better performance, and until the production lines mature (and production costs relax a bit), we just don't see a new efficiency level happening any time soon.

The Strider Titanium line consists of three members with capacities ranging from 600W to 800W. In this review, we're looking at the smallest model, the ST60F-TI. It features compact dimensions, fully modular cabling and a quality Fluid Dynamic Bearing fan.

After a quick look at this unit's specifications, the 120mm fan stands out the most, since smaller fans make more noise. Hopefully that won't be the case here. Because the ST60F-TI is 150mm long, SilverStone could have gone with a 140mm fan, so we wonder why it didn't. Nonetheless, thanks to its low capacity and high efficiency, the thermal loads that the fan will have to face are modest, so there should be no need for an aggressive profile.

Specifications

Besides Titanium efficiency, the PSU also features modular cabling and compact dimensions. The maximum operating temperature at which it can deliver its full power continuously is limited to 40 degrees Celsius, whereas the ATX spec recommends 50 degrees C. When it comes to protection features, the ST60F-TI includes everything except over-current protection (OCP) for the +12V rail. In single +12V-rail designs, over-power protection (OPP) takes the place of OCP, partially because OPP cannot protect individual connectors and the corresponding wires against overloads.

Finally, the provided warranty is quite long at five years, although some companies provide even longer coverage ranging from seven to 10 years. The competition is stiff when it comes to support, especially since companies like EVGA and Corsair protect their high-end models with 10-year warranties.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 48 2.5 0.3 Watts 100 588 12.5 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 600

The single +12V rail can provide 48A of current. Though the max combined capacity of the minor rails might look low, it'll still suffice for any modern system capable of being driven by a 600W PSU. We would like to see a stronger 5VSB rail with at least 3A max current output. As for the -12V rail, nobody cares about it any more. It is just there to make the PSU compatible with the ATX spec.

Cables And Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) ATX connector 20+4 pin (560mm) 1 1 4+4 pin EPS12V (760mm) 1 1 6+2 pin PCIe (560mm) 4 4 SATA (600mm+140mm+140mm+140mm) 2 8 Four-pin Molex (610mm+150mm+150mm) 1 3 FDD Adapter (+110mm) 1 1

Of major concern is the lack of a second EPS connector. Surely 600W of power isn't a lot for two EPS connectors and a couple of energy-hungry graphics cards at the same time. However, some enthusiasts might want a highly efficient, mid-wattage PSU for their X99-based platforms, most of which need EPS and ATX12V connectors. So, there should be an extra cable configuration option allowing for two EPS and two PCIe connectors.

The good news is that there is an extra eight-pin socket on the modular panel. If you purchase an additional EPS cable, you can ameliorate SilverStone's oversight. We just think the company should have included it, given the price it's asking for this unit.

The number of SATA connectors is satisfactory, and cable length is good (the EPS cable is especially long). Moreover, the distance between connectors is ample. Finally, the majority of connectors use standard 18-gauge wires.

Power Distribution

Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.

