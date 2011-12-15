SSD Performance In The Office: Nine Applications Benchmarked

Firefox: Web Browsing
|Overall Statistics
|Elapsed Time
|06:51
|Read Operations
|312
|Write Operations
|3047
|Data Read
|3.74 MB
|Data Written
|91.98 MB
|Disk Busy Time
|0.42 s
|Average Data Rate
|227.28 MB/s
Office productivity wouldn't be the same without surfing the Web. Our trace involves recording the storage activity of browsing several Wikipedia pages and CNN articles. We're excluding the act of launching the browser, since you only do so once and spend the rest of the time reading and clicking.
Transfers sizes are mostly scattered between 4 and 8 KB chunks, but nearly all of them are write operations, which occur at a queue depth of one and are mostly random. This reflects the fact that webpages consist of files of varying sizes. When this data is cached to the drive, it's scattered across it. However, SSDs excel at speeding up random accesses. And as a result, you don’t have queue depths stacking up like might would see on a hard drive.
I/O Trends:
- 59% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one
- 11% of all data transferred is sequential
- 32% of all operations are sequential
- 42% of all operations are 4 KB in transfer size
- 16% of all operations are 8 KB in transfer size
I suppose I can see some inexpensive reliable SSDs in office machines in the near future, mostly to reduce the failures connected with mechanical drives and speed up boot times and installation times.
SSD not really appropriate.
Unless by office computer you mean where you have the only computer in the office, or files do not need to be shared around the office.
Given the amount of work people do who open large files (where an ssd may be appropriate), they are too small/too expensive to be justified.
Example, large 3d CaD drawings, spend extra money on them loading faster, lose funds for better overall computer (graphics especially).
I find it ironic that the only place your tiny ssd drives are good enough are in computers where speed isn't important in the first place. Until 320GB ssd's can compete with regular magnetic drives, it isn't an option to upgrade.
Imagine the added cost of upgrading the 2442 registered clients to ssd drives! About half could make do with a 120GB drive, and the rest would need at least 160GB and possibly bigger.
That's an expense you can't possibly gain in productivity.
Replacing sas drives with ssd's might make sense for your database or vmware/hyper-v systems, but it isn't going to make much sense on the majority of workstations.