SSD Performance In The Office: Nine Applications Benchmarked

Overall Statistics Firefox: Web Browsing Elapsed Time 06:51 Read Operations 312 Write Operations 3047 Data Read 3.74 MB Data Written 91.98 MB Disk Busy Time 0.42 s Average Data Rate 227.28 MB/s

Office productivity wouldn't be the same without surfing the Web. Our trace involves recording the storage activity of browsing several Wikipedia pages and CNN articles. We're excluding the act of launching the browser, since you only do so once and spend the rest of the time reading and clicking.

Transfers sizes are mostly scattered between 4 and 8 KB chunks, but nearly all of them are write operations, which occur at a queue depth of one and are mostly random. This reflects the fact that webpages consist of files of varying sizes. When this data is cached to the drive, it's scattered across it. However, SSDs excel at speeding up random accesses. And as a result, you don’t have queue depths stacking up like might would see on a hard drive.

