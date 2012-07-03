Intel SSD 910 Review: PCI Express-Based Enterprise Storage

Sequential Performance
The 800 GB SSD 910 hits it 2 GB/s sequential read speed specification at a block size of 2 MB, while the 400 GB version achieves its 1 GB/s spec at a block size of 512 KB. The R4 is still the clear winner at larger transfer sizes, though.
Maximum Performance mode finally sets itself apart from Default mode in our sequential write speed test. Commit this one to memory, though, because this is only time you'll see a difference. But what a difference it makes, granting a 50% boost in sequential writes.
That's not enough to match the R4, which peaks at 2.8 GB/s. However, the news isn't all bad for Intel, since these tests do employ highly-compressible data, which favors the R4's SandForce-based controllers.
When we switch to AS SSD and use fully random data, the gap between Intel and OCZ evaporates.
The R4 still edges out Intel's drive, but the results are much closer. The SSD 910 pulls within 100 MB/s in the sequential write test.
Review sites never cover real world use - that is to live with it day in day out (reliability), its not all about raw speed and performance.
As best I understand it as it was descibed by the company that analyzed these failed drives, a block of NAND flash either went bad or became inaccessible by the controller rendering the drives useless and unable to be accessed by normal means of hooking it up to a SATA or USB port. Two drives, different NAND (50 nm for the G1 and 34 nm for the G2), same failure mode.
Once again, this is not definitive, just my observations but to me, I think review sites need to be a little more cautious about how they qualify intel's reputation for quality and reliability because from my perspective, intel has neither and I have since began using crucial SSD's. Hopefully, I will see much longer life from these new drives.
Intel, you should test these drive in that real world application. EMC, VM-ware and several data bases carve out some LUN's and Push the envelope. In this situation, should the device prove worthy, the 4000 price tag will come down very fast, and the data center will put it trust in product, So for those reading this for your personal home workstation and gaming ridge, you need not apply in this arena.
Intel is just about 18-months 2 years of owning the data center, Even EMC is powered by intel.
This drive, and every other piece of enterprise hardware out there, was never meant to be used by consumers.
Check out the Sequential Performance page, lists both compressible and incompressible. For all the other tests, random (incompressible) data was used.