Experiment: Can Adding RAM Improve Your SSD's Endurance?

A minor hardware upgrade can have a major impact. Adding RAM to your PC may help cut back on writes to your SSD, potentially increasing its lifespan. In fact, our benchmarks reveal up to a 63% reduction with 16 GB of DDR3 memory compared to 4 GB.

Results: First With 4 GB, Then With 16 GB Of RAM

Making that jump to 16 GB yields a quantifiable improvement. Writes to the SSD drop notably after quadrupling RAM capacity. The amount of data declines by around 28% in 3ds Max (393.4 MB with 4 GB RAM versus 281.3 MB with 16 GB RAM).

The other two benchmarks show even greater improvements: Photoshop CS6 writes 45.4 percent less data, while Microsoft Visual Studio 2010 writes almost 64% less information to the SSD.

  • lunyone 11 July 2013 04:10
    How is RAM at "Historic Lows"?? RAM in 2012 was about half the price today. I bought 32 gb's of RAM in late 2012 for $100 on sale. Today it's about >$200 for similar set.
  • jimmysmitty 11 July 2013 04:13
    Considering that 4GB of DDR2 used to cost ($250) you can easily get 32GB of DDR3. And it will go down again with DDR4 since DDR4 should have 16GB sticks in mass.
  • CommentariesAnd More 11 July 2013 04:26
    I did feel the difference when I added 8GB RAM to my rig. It was in my pocket , not the SSD though. :P
  • agnickolov 11 July 2013 04:41
    I've happily been running with 12GB for over 2 1/2 years now, upgraded from initially only 6GB. I probably won't be going for 24GB though, since my system is rather old running an i7-920. However, 16GB or maybe even 32GB is definitely in the cards for the next build. If only Intel were to release a CPU worth upgrading to, 4.5 years later the current Haswell i7s are not even twice faster...
  • rdc85 11 July 2013 04:56
    IMO more test needed to see better picture, like test when gaming, light browsing office, watching movie, etc..

    I think the test in this article all high memory usage apps, the average reduction of disk write may be lower/none in light workload...

    And also what the effect if the page/swap files is moved to hdd (not in the ssd) in some computer configuration (like mine)....
  • lunyone 11 July 2013 05:20
    How does this relate to my statement? I know RAM was expensive when they first came out, but over the last 6-8 months time frame RAM has more than doubled in price, so your point is just moot as far as this article is concerned, IMHO.
  • Soma42 11 July 2013 05:20
    Is this not just reflecting the reduction of the page file? I would think that by reducing the page file down to a minimum size you would achieve the same effect. You can probably turn it off at 16GB ram, maybe even at 8GB and really increase your SSD life.
  • vinhn 11 July 2013 05:45
    Yeah, last year, 2x4GB RAM were around ~$45, not it is ~$70. Not that I am complaining, it is low but not historic low.
  • smeezekitty 11 July 2013 06:34
    I don't suggest putting your swap file on your SSD. It will eat up the write cycles as well as valuable gigabytes.

    Put it on your data drive instead. Although it is slower if you have enough RAM it won't be a problem.
  • smeezekitty 11 July 2013 06:34
    Maybe this article will make 16GB not be considered such overkill now.
