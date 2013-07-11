Experiment: Can Adding RAM Improve Your SSD's Endurance?

Results: First With 4 GB, Then With 16 GB Of RAM
Making that jump to 16 GB yields a quantifiable improvement. Writes to the SSD drop notably after quadrupling RAM capacity. The amount of data declines by around 28% in 3ds Max (393.4 MB with 4 GB RAM versus 281.3 MB with 16 GB RAM).
The other two benchmarks show even greater improvements: Photoshop CS6 writes 45.4 percent less data, while Microsoft Visual Studio 2010 writes almost 64% less information to the SSD.
Considering that 4GB of DDR2 used to cost ($250) you can easily get 32GB of DDR3. And it will go down again with DDR4 since DDR4 should have 16GB sticks in mass.
I think the test in this article all high memory usage apps, the average reduction of disk write may be lower/none in light workload...
And also what the effect if the page/swap files is moved to hdd (not in the ssd) in some computer configuration (like mine)....
Put it on your data drive instead. Although it is slower if you have enough RAM it won't be a problem.